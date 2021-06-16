Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, Probable XIs, Match Prediction and Live Stream Details





After shocking Lahore Qalandars by 18 points, the Quetta Gladiators will be keen to achieve another surprise against the Multan Sultans in PSL 2021 Game 25, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Despite their victory over Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, the Quetta Gladiators remain in last place in the 2021 PSL standings. They have won just two of their eight matches so far. Before their victory against Lahore Qalandars, they were largely defeated by Islamabad United (tenwickets) and Peshawar Zalmi (61 points).

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans have done a bit better, winning three of their seven games they have played so far. They are just above the Quetta Gladiators in the 2021 PSL points table. The Multan Sultans have won both matches they have played in Abu Dhabi so far, beating the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Usman Shinwari (3/32), Khurram Shahzad (3/14) and Mohammad Nawaz (2/16) were the stars of the Quetta Gladiators as they defended a total of 158 against Lahore Qalandars. While their bowling alley was awesome, they still need to work on their stick. Other than Jake Weatherald (48), Sarfaraz Ahmed (34 not taken out) and Azam Khan (33), all of their other hitters struggled again.

The Multan Sultans will face the Quetta Gladiators on a good footing, having beaten Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in their previous meeting. Shahnawaz Dhani (4/31) was the best player with the ball, while Mohammad Rizwan (82 steps) and Sohaib Maqsood (61) gave Multan Sultans the victory.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Date: June 16, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 8:00 p.m. LOCAL / 9:30 p.m. IST.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather report Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

The temperature for the game could be around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity should be between 58% and 62%, while the wind speed should be around 12-13 km / h.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators pitch report

In what should appeal to cricket fans, no model emerges as such in Abu Dhabi, and the factor of unpredictability remains. If we look at some recent results, Islamabad United managed a run of 191 against the Karachi Kings, while Lahore Qalandars failed to pass 159 against Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Predicted XI

Sultans of Multan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir.

Quetta Gladiators: Cameron Delport, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match prediction

Despite the Quetta Gladiators’ surprise victory over Lahore Qalandars, the Multan Sultans have the upper hand in their current form. The last time these teams met, the Quetta Gladiators edged the Multan Sultans by 22 runs.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Stream Details In India

Television: Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live streaming: Sony LIV app.

