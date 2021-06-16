Connect with us

Turkish President Erdoan meets Biden at NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan met his US counterpart Joe Biden on Monday in a closed-door meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels. The two leaders then put a positive face on this first face-to-face meeting between them since Biden took office, although several important differences remain unresolved.

The meeting came just weeks after the US State Department condemned President Erdoan’s recent anti-Semitic comments, after Erdoan attacked Biden for supporting the ongoing Israeli attack on the Palestinians. Calling Israel a terrorist state, Erdoan accused Biden of writing history with blood on his hands.

US President Joe Biden, right, chats with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday June 14, 2021 (AP Photo / Olivier Matthys, Pool)

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Turkey was not acting as a NATO ally but was violating international law on these issues, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan war, the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya. .

the Washington post wrote: The last time Biden met the Turkish leader, during a vice-presidential visit to Ankara in 2016, was to deny Erdogan’s accusations that the United States had helped prepare an attempt to coup against him.

Briefly noticing his meeting with Erdoan, Biden said: We have had a positive and productive meeting, largely one-on-one. We have had extensive discussions on how to proceed on a number of issues. He added: Our two countries have big agendas. Our teams will continue our discussions, and I am convinced that we are making good progress with Turkey and the United States.

In the face of a worsening economic crisis and growing social anger exacerbated by the homicidal response to the pandemic, as well as allegations by far-right gangsters undermining his government, Erdoan issued a more detailed statement on the meeting. Despite his previous nationalist tirades against the United States, he declared his commitment to the imperialist NATO alliance. He said: We will increase our cooperation with the United States. There is no problem between us that cannot be resolved.

We believe that cooperation between the United States and Turkey will contribute to regional security, he continued. In fact, the regional security created by the imperialist wars waged by the United States in the Middle East and North Africa over the past 30 years has devastated Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and beyond. beyond, killed millions and turned millions more into refugees trapped in squalid camps.

