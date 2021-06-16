Donald Trump in Texas on June 30 to visit the border area





WASHINGTON | US President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on June 30 to visit the border area with Mexico where hundreds of thousands of migrants have illegally entered for several months to seek asylum in the United States.

I accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to accompany him on an official visit to the decimated southern border of our country, Mr. Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, without specifying the exact location he would be going.

The US-Mexico border is a real disaster zone where the worst crisis in the country’s history is taking place, he said.

Republican Greg Abbott is due to announce this week a plan to build a wall on the southern border of his state.

On January 12, the 45th President of the United States made his last official visit to the American border in Texas where he had defended the construction of the anti-immigration wall.

Donald Trump had made the fight against legal and illegal immigration one of the priorities of his mandate and launched the construction of a wall shortly after his victory in 2016 along the some 3,200 kilometers of the border with Mexico.

But this work mainly consisted of improvements or reinforcements of existing structures.

Its harsh migration measures have reduced the flow of migrants that rebounded with the election of Joe Biden, and records of arrests have been broken every month since March.

In May, around 180,000 people were arrested after illegally crossing the border, a 15-year high that has increased pressure on Joe Biden, accused by the opposition of downplaying the migration crisis at the border.

Donald Trump, banned from social networks and who has retired to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, remains very influential within the Republican Party and distributes, through daily press releases, his supporters or his critics. He also regularly suggests that he could run for a new term in 2024.

Since leaving the White House, he has notably participated in the Conservative Annual Convention (CPAC) in late February and the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in early June.

