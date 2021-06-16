Having strong volunteers, Jokowi will be the king of the 2024 presidential election Pil





JAKARTA – The Executive Director of the Research and Analysis Democracy Corner (SUDRA), Fadhli Harahab, estimated that President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) can be a decision maker 2024 presidential election later. – The Executive Director of the Research and Analysis Democracy Corner (SUDRA), Fadhli Harahab, estimated that President Joko Widodo () can be a decision makerlater. “The first is that Jokowi is predictable and he can be the 100% kingmaker in the 2024 election,” Fadhli said on Wednesday (5/16/2021). He assumes that Jokowi has full power in Indonesia. Jokowi’s volunteers are also very strong to face the election to support the pair of candidates backed by Jokowi in the next presidential election in 2024. Read also : Political temperature ahead of 2024 presidential election begins to heat up, ’98 barricades follow Jokowi Ar’s instructions



“The reason is, besides the fact that he is indeed the current leader, that he has very loyal supporters, both in the structure and in the ranks of the volunteers. For this reason, the volunteers can be a form of pressure group so that Jokowi determines his body politic. Who is his body politic? as president or vice-president in the future “, declared Fadhli. With these strong supports, Jokowi will be one of the determining factors of the presidential or vice-presidential candidates in the next election. Fadhli considered it natural that several parties or political figures carried out campaigns or actions to raise awareness among the public. This is to increase eligibility in society. “And I think it’s normal even if the electoral phase has not yet started but to present who, are you running until today, until the next election, it will continue to happen, yes and this is normal, ”he said. Read also : Presidential election of 2024, Jokowi: in time, I will speak



“For some parties, it is a form of regeneration, of presenting their cadres to the public. So far, there are several personalities who have dared to stand but the political parties have not yet named for whom they will vote or stretcher, ”Fadhli said. . (abd)

