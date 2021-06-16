NATO leaders agree to join forces in space war if Russia, China detonate satellites





NATO leaders have agreed to join forces in a space war if Russia and China detonate satellites. World leaders have said they will defend each other if military attacks are launched to cripple communications surveillance or navigation technology. 5 NATO leaders agreed to join forces in space war if Russia and China detonate satellites 5 Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and others listen as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a meeting in Brussels Credit: AFP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said any attack on satellites or other space assets could trigger collective military action under Article 5. Traditionally, this response has only applied to threats on land, sea, air or in cyberspace. In a statement released after the NATO summit in Brussels, the leaders said they “believed that attacks to, from or in space” could threaten “national and European prosperity, security and stability. Atlantic “. They added that such challenges “could be as harmful to modern societies as a conventional attack” and therefore “could lead to the invocation of Article 5.A”. But “a decision as to when such attacks would lead to the invocation” would be “taken by the North Atlantic Council on a case-by-case basis.” More than half of the 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth are operated by NATO, covering everything from cell phones to weather forecasts. Military commanders also rely on some of them to navigate, communicate, share intelligence and detect missile launches. 5 NATO warns of “China’s coercive policies” under President Xi Jinping Credit: Rex 5 They also highlighted the steps taken by China to secretly work with Russian Vladimir Putin. Credit: Getty During the summit, NATO leaders agreed that China and Russia are now the greatest threats to global security in the West. But Boris Johnson has warned of a new Cold War as leaders meet with US President Joe Biden for the first time. NATO has said Vladimir Putin’s assault on nuclear weapons, cyber-hacks and malicious intimidation is still a major concern for the alliance. After their meetings in Cornwall, the G7 leaders traveled to Brussels yesterday for discussions on Western security. They agreed to work together against the systemic challenge posed by China’s aggression and warned Russia against blatant disregard of international law. “ENOUGH LASTING MESSAGES” The alliance targeted Xi Jinping’s attempts to build nuclear weapons and his attempts to secretly work with Russia in an effort to strengthen his influence on the world stage. Stoltenberg said there were concerns about China’s coercive policies, but stressed that they were not an enemy. And he warned Putin that Russia was still out in the cold and that there would be no going back to business as usual anytime soon. The allies have also demanded that the Russian leader withdraw his forces in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova where he has stationed troops without consent. But Mr Johnson insisted last night that no one wanted a new cold war with China, despite the risk it posed to the security of allied nations. The 30 NATO member countries The leaders of the following countries attended the NATO summit: Albania

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway, Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

turkey

UK

The PM has revealed that he will be sending some pretty harsh messages to the Russian leader, but has so far said it has been disappointing how frigid the relationship between the powers is still. He added: I still hope things improve. When I saw President Putin, I said it very clearly. "I said, you know, we're willing to try to have a closer relationship, but you've got to change the way you behave. You will remember what happened in Salisbury, where innocent members of the public were poisoned by Novichok. A woman tragically lost her life. It is not a way to behave. NATO allies then stood by Britain's side and I know President Biden will be delivering tough messages to President Putin over the next few days. Responding to the summit, Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defense Select Committee, said he welcomed NATO's "continued engagement in the policy areas of hybrid threats, cyber and space." He said: "These are areas of growing importance that the Defense Committee intends to explore in this Parliament".







