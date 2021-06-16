G-20 suspends repayment of Pakistan’s $ 3.7 billion loan until end of year (Fawad – Pakistan)





ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the G-20 countries had suspended repayment of the $ 3.7 billion loan until the end of the year, bringing good news for the Pakistani economy.

“The suspension of the loan, which was to be paid instantly, is good news for the national economy,” he said at the post-cabinet press conference.

He said the role of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) was similar to that of the East India Company, which had extracted money from the Indian subcontinent and then transferred it to the United Kingdom. United.

He said the PML-N was in fact the “Modern East India Company”, which repeated the same tactics to hide money looted in the country.

The only difference between the PML-N and the East India Company was that the former was local and the latter was foreign, he added.

Fawad said those who played local games in “Gawalmandi” now watch polo matches in London. Anyone who had an understanding of the polo games knew how expensive it was to have a “polo-poly” in London.

“It is a despicable act”, he declared while recalling the requests formulated by the leadership of the PML-N to leave the country for medical reasons.

He said people were in pain after witnessing their luxurious lifestyle abroad. The minister said the Federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, learned that the G-20 had approved the second part of the Dalhart Group Seasonal Index (DGSI) under which it was suspending the loan of $ 3.7 billion from Pakistan, which was to be paid instantly, by the end of the year, calling it “good news” for the national economy.

Giving details of the decisions taken at the meeting, he said the cabinet decided to create a third-party mechanism to assess the use of funds on projects to be executed in the Center and provinces under the Development Program. of the public sector (PSDP).

The initiative was aimed at raising public awareness of the use of funds, ensuring the execution of PSDP projects in the true letter and spirit, and bringing transparency to the system, he added.

The minister said that billions of rupees were transferred from the center to the provinces due to development spending and not related to development, but the question arose as to where the funds were used.

“This money belongs to the Pakistani people and they have every right to know where these funds are being used,” the minister said, highlighting the alleged embezzlement of PSDP funds in Sindh.

Reiterating the concerns of various political parties in the provincial capital that would apparently not receive their share of PSDP funds provided by the federal government, he said it was an open secret now that the socio-economic profile of the many regions of Sindh , including Karachi, Ghotki, Larkana and Badin was worsening due to mismanagement of allocated funds and corruption.

“The funds transferred there (Sindh) are laundered in Canada, Dubai, France and the United Kingdom in a systematic way,” he revealed.

Regarding the work of the Federal Cabinet, he said that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs told the meeting that the electoral reform legislation was sent to the Senate after it was passed by the National Assembly.

He added that a report on the audit system of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had also been submitted to the Ministry of Information Technology.

The minister said this week that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) received a detailed presentation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) by the experts, who also answered questions from ECP officials.

He said the EVM, developed by COMSATS, Islamabad, fully complied with the 36 conditions given by the ECP in this regard.

Fawad said every effort is being made to ensure the use of EVM in the next by-election, as its use in the voting process is the government’s top priority. In addition to that, another initiative regarding the I vote for Overseas Pakistanis was also underway, he added.

He said Pakistani expatriates are an integral part of the country’s political system and that is why the government has stressed the need to provide them with their long-awaited right to vote at all costs.

The minister, who was astonished by top PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal for his remarks on expatriates’ naive understanding of Pakistani issues, said it was surprising to him to see this being said by the representative. of a party whose leadership was resident in London.

He said the properties of the PML-N leaders were in London and there was a need to assess the taxes they pay in Pakistan and the UK.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said, had sent four questions to PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to answer Rs 25 billion of money laundering he had committed in two sugar factories .

He urged the judiciary to keep hearing these cases from day to day. He said it was unfortunate that court dates had not been set, even for six months, and that the whole nation was concerned about it.

“I have a serious demand for the judiciary to hear important day-to-day matters as the public wants results.”

Fawad asked media representatives to assess for themselves during court proceedings whether they were based on “political manipulation” or on genuine evidence.

He said the cabinet also decided that 42.6% of the revenue from the central business district, established at the Walton airport site, would go to civil aviation and 57.4% to the government of Punjab. Civil aviation owned 52 acres of land and the Punjabi government owned 70 acres of land, he added.

Due to the airport facility, Fawad said, high-rise buildings were not being built in the surrounding locality.

He described Imran Khan as the “only prime minister”, who was a true environmentalist and eco-friendly prime minister, and seriously worried that cities would be expanded without any overly horizontal planning. “But, we have to expand the cities vertically.”

The minister said that now billions of investment rupees will flow in due to the construction of vertical buildings, which will add to the beauty of the city of Lahore.

He said the cabinet had also discussed the current budget session of parliament and believed the government wanted a full debate on the budget and would listen to constructive criticism. “But, criticism and insult are two different things,” he said, adding that the opposition under the guise of criticism was trying to insult, which was not acceptable anyway.

He said that an unpleasant attitude has been shown towards the government by the opposition. As expected by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N deputies were given the task of throwing slogans and fouls. “We will never allow anyone to do such things in Parliament.”

He said the PTI government had unanimity that if opposition parties were to speak up, they should listen to the Treasury Banks’ point of view first. It couldn’t happen that they [opposition] continued to talk for two to three hours, but began to misbehave and hooliganism around the government.

“The opposition has a misunderstanding that everything they do is up to parliamentary standards, and everything the government does, is undemocratic. There will be tit for tat, you [opposition] will not be able to speak, if you disturb the loudspeakers of the Treasury banks, ”he said.

He again urged the opposition to read the budget document first and make positive suggestions, making sure to implement its workable recommendations.

Fawad gave the example of PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who presented a shadow budget to the Sindh Assembly in line with democratic standards, adding that the opposition could do the same for the center.

Fawad said the cabinet also approved the National Digital Cable Policy 2021, while the forum gave the green light for the deployment of seven community welfare attachés abroad.

He said two officers working at the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia were also recalled after complaints were received against them from the Pakistani community living there.

He said the cabinet also approved the regularization of the airline M / S AHS Air International (Pvt) Ltd charter leniency class -II from August 17, 2016, while a further extension to the airline would be granted. by the Minister of Aviation in accordance with policy. . The cabinet approved the appointment of two members, including Saqib Hamdani and Qasif Shahid for the Pakistan Postal Service, and also approved the name of Brig. Numan Ahmed as a project planning member for Heavy Industrial Taxila.

The cabinet also approved the handing over of convict Muhammad Awais, implicated in a rape and domestic violence case, to Norway at his own request.

It approved the Strom Water Drainage Project as part of the Karachi Transformation Plan. Responding to a question, he said that according to the national digital policy, the cable providing services across the country to people would be digitized to improve its quality.

Responding to another question, Fawad said the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) never boycotted cabinet meetings and all allied parties were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that according to the Supreme Court ruling, development funds could not be granted to members of national and provincial assemblies.

Fawad said that by law, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was required to render a decision in corruption cases within 30 days.

The minister said he was in favor of dialogue between state institutions because it would be beneficial for the country.

He said the government has repeatedly asked the opposition for dialogue on electoral reforms, but the response has been lukewarm.

He said 49 amendments had been made to the electoral law and the government was ready to sit with the opposition to discuss these changes in the supreme national interest.

The minister said members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were confused that they should follow the policies of Maryam Nawaz or Shehbaz Sharif.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos