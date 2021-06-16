Boris Johnson says he is “impressed” by Australia’s climate ambitions





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “impressed” by Australia’s ambition to tackle climate change and looks forward to working with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on new green technologies. Australia was denied the chance to speak at a climate summit hosted by Mr Johnson last year because he wanted to encourage countries to set more ambitious emission reduction targets . On Tuesday evening (AEST) at a press conference announcing the conclusion of a free trade agreement, Mr Johnson was asked about Australia’s climate targets, which have been internationally criticized for not being ambitious enough . I am impressed with Australia’s ambition and we will obviously be looking for more all the time, as we enter COP 26 in November. But we want to work with Scott, with Australia, on clean tech solutions, ”Johnson said. He conceded that Australia has a history with the use of coal and that it will prove difficult. As for Australia’s climate change ambitions, I think Scott has declared net zero by 2050. When you consider the situation Australia finds itself in, it’s a huge producer of coal, he has to change the way things are oriented, ”he said. . Mr Johnson said the UK example shows that dependence on coal can be almost eliminated. In 2012, this country produced 40 percent of its electricity from coal, it is now below 2 percent, steadily declining. So it can go fast. “ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) greets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 10 Downing Street in London. PAA Mr Johnson said the trade deal announced on Tuesday was important because it is the country’s first trade deal after Brexit, underlining the two countries’ similar prospects. “I think it’s more important politically and symbolically. We open up to each other. And it’s a prelude to our opening to the world.” At the G7 summit this weekend, Mr Johnson reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035 from 1990 levels. Australia’s target is to reduce emissions by 26-28% from 2005 levels by 2030. Mr Morrison said a target of net zero by 2050 is an ambitious target to more. long term, but did not indicate any clear timeline for potentially achieving this outcome. Mr Johnson said during his talks with Mr Morrison it was agreed that clean tech would accelerate emission reductions. “Because I think what we both firmly believe is that you can have a green industrial revolution that generates high-skilled, high-paying jobs. You do both. And that’s what we’re going for. work together.”

