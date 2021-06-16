Trump appoints new spokesperson who promises to stand up for the truth





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new spokesperson, former Republican Party national spokesperson Liz Harrington, following the resignation of former aide Jason Miller.

In a press release on Tuesday, the former president called Ms Harrington a fighter and instrumental in her 2020 re-election campaign.

Ms Harrington had already made national headlines in the days following the November presidential election when she claimed President Biden would not be inaugurated on January 20 despite Mr Biden being named the winner the day before.

Speaking in interviews with several local news outlets, Ms Harrington has repeatedly claimed that Mr Biden had in fact lost the election and argued that a media account was trying to crown Mr Biden as president . She also echoed the baseless allegations of vote fraud in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania that other Trump associates also propagated in the weeks after the election ended.

This complete fraud of pretending that Joe Biden is the president-elect: he is not. We won. We won, she said in an interview with Kentucky radio station KFYO in November.

Ms Harrington continued to spread her false election claims even after the deadly attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, in which five people died, including a United States Capitol police officer; two other officers died by suicide in the weeks that followed.

The real insurgency happened on November 4 at around 3:30 a.m., when all those votes were dropped, she said in a Jan. 12 interview with far-right cable channel Newsmax, referring to unfounded and unproven claims that votes for M. were dispatched to election facilities overnight.

That’s when it happened. It was the reversal, Harrington continued.

In her own statement on Tuesday, Ms Harrington called her new post the honor of a lifetime without referring to either herself or Mr Trumps in bogus claims about the election.

It is a lifelong honor to represent President Trump and stand up for the truth, Harrington said in the announcement. At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s combativeness is needed more than ever. We will not stand idly by and let America fall into the hands of the radical left-wing mob.

His appointment comes as it has been reported by numerous media and reporters, including New York Timess Maggie Haberman, that Mr. Trump told his supporters at rallies at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago that he could be reinstated as president, despite the lack of a mechanism in the US Constitution for such action to occur.

The former president also teased his interest in a 2024 White House candidacy, a prospect that would almost certainly make Mr. Trump the frontrunner for the next GOP presidential nomination.

