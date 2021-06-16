Journalist Nidal Ikhbaria survives shooting attempt at his home in the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm





New York, June 15, 2021 Israeli authorities should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into the shooting at the home of journalist Nidal Ikhbarias and hold the perpetrators to account, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. On June 9, unidentified people in the predominantly Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm fired more than 50 bullets at the home of Ikhbaria, an editor of the local news site. Baladtna, according to a report by his employer, a publication by the journalist on his personal Facebook page, and statements by local press freedom groups Skeyes Center for Media and Cultural Rights and the Ilam Center for Media Freedom, Development and Research. Ikhbaria told Skeyes he was home with his wife and daughter at the time, and said the bullets passed very close to them, but no one was injured during the attack. He also told Skeyes that he had not received any threats before the attack and said he had no enemies. Israeli police are investigating the attack, according to these reports. Israeli authorities should promptly investigate the unacceptable gunshot attack on journalist Nidal Ikhbarias’ home and hold those responsible to account, said CPJ Middle East and North Africa representative Ignacio Miguel Delgado. Ikhbaria and her family were fortunate to survive, and the authorities must take this attack seriously. Baladtna is a private website that covers local news in the Umm al-Fahm and Wadi Ara regions, including art exhibitions, local criminality, and police arrests local activists. Ikhbaria also posts political comments on his personal Facebook account, where it has around 2,000 subscribers. The day before the attack, he published a publication criticizing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Mansour Abbas, leader of the Israeli Arab political party United Arab List. CPJ messaged Ikhbaria through the messaging app and emailed Baladtna for comment, but received no response. CPJ also emailed the Israel Police for comment, but received no response. Previously, on June 3, two masked men shot at the house and car of Arab-Israeli journalist Hassan Shelan in the predominantly Arab-Israeli town of Taibeh, as CPJ documented at the time.

