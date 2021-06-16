Irresistible incentive? Evaluation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia





Cheng-Chwee Kuik is Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Asian Studies at the National University of Malaysia. Southeast Asia takes center stage on the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) map. President Xi Jinping chose to announce the maritime component of the BRI in Indonesia, the largest country in Southeast Asia, in October 2013, a month after launching the land component of the BRI in Kazakhstan. Southeast Asia is where the land belt and the sea route of massive initiative converge. Mainland Southeast Asia is one of the six economic corridors of the BRI, while Maritime Southeast Asia is the focal point of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, at the intersection of vital sea lanes for communication, trade and transport of energy and other essential resources. As the title of David Shambaughs 2020 book suggests, Where the great powers meet, Southeast Asia is also of strategic importance to China and the United States. Thus, Southeast Asia is China’s strategic throat and is crucial to its ascendancy as a world power. Safer: South East Asia China Belt and Road Initiative To mitigate risks and maximize benefits in multiple areas, China has funded and built a chain of ports, pipelines, highways, high-speed railways, land bridges, industrial parks and connectivity hubs. digital in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world. Although some of these efforts predate the launch of the BRI, they have gained momentum since 2013. Together, these hard and soft infrastructure projects form a network of points and lines on the BRI map, connecting interests, cultivating the stakes and consolidating the interdependence between Beijing. and other capitals along its peripheries. David Lampton and his colleagues observe this: in this turbulent century, all roads lead to Beijing, one way or another. The story of the BRI in Southeast Asia is about the power of proximity, as much as the proximity of power. Asia Unbound CFR fellows and other experts assess the latest emerging issues in Asia today.1 to 3 times a week. Aside from geography, there are other fundamental factors that show the importance of Southeast Asia to BRI China and its broader interests. These include: the imperatives of creating external demand for Chinese companies and addressing internal overcapacity in some Chinese industries following the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, neutralizing what China perceives to be a US-led regional encirclement, as evidenced by Obama’s rebalancing towards Asia and the ongoing strategy for the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), as well as the narrowing of national socio-developmental gaps between the western and eastern regions of China, securing sustainable energy resources and supplies, and managing internal transitions and tensions after decades of reform and openness policies. Each of these imperatives is central to the legitimacy of the regime and the political future of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Each imperative highlights the growing importance of Southeast Asia to China’s national interests and external strategies, even and especially when the CCP struggles to cope with an increasingly difficult external environment. . Indeed, as Sino-US relations become more uncertain and China’s relations with second-tier powers (other Quad members and other Indo-Pacific partners, including those in Europe) become more unstable, Southeast Asia will become more important to China. And as Beijing shows an increasing tendency to use military coercion and political intimidation to safeguard what it considers to be its sovereign interests in the South China Sea and on other fronts, the BRI and other tools of cooperation and persuasion will become more important, especially to offset the negative effects of China’s coercive actions and optimize its broader interests, while seeking prestige and power. These seemingly contradictory actions are expected to continue, as Beijing develops its dual circulation strategy, which maximizes synergies between domestic and international markets, in response to increasing pressure from Chinese policy from Washington, including further decoupling. Under President Joe Biden, Washington is determined to rebuild the United States’ global leadership by revitalizing its military alliances and partnerships in Asia and Europe, while working with like-minded countries to push back China on issues related to the security, technology, infrastructure connectivity, development, supply chains and human rights, among others. Great-power rivalries are intensifying on both high and low politics (i.e. the security and non-military realms, respectively), increasing pressures and leaving little room for small states to maneuver and protect themselves for their survival. For a more in-depth assessment of the BRI in Southeast Asia and its future trajectory, see the full article by Cheng-Chwee Kuik here. Safer: South East Asia China Belt and Road Initiative

