The rise of China is not the death of Western democracy

While G7 leaders had taken to heart Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent exhortation to Communist Party officials to promote a credible, kind and respectable China, they showed little sign at last weekend’s summit. in Great Britain. Critics from the G7 were strong enough that the British Embassy in Beijing condemned what it called baseless accusations of slander and interference in China’s internal affairs. The NATO summit then followed on Monday a warning against China’s coercive policies and the use of disinformation, leading Beijing to denounce the organization’s mentality during the Cold War.

This is not a good direction of travel. Xi is aware that negative perceptions of China have risen dramatically in a number of parts of the world over the past year. So when he said, “It is necessary to make friends, to unite and gain the majority, and to constantly expand the circle of friends with those who understand and are friends with China,” it would have had to be praised and taken seriously.

For while the competition over trade and influence between China and the United States and its allies is here to stay, the polarization is growing worse in part because several false narratives are becoming set in stone. The Build Back Better World initiative that the G7 launched, for example, was unanimously presented as a counterbalance to the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Why would the BIS need to be countered? Solely because it has been described as a clever plan to advance Chinese rule through stealth debt trap diplomacy.

Never mind that this myth has been completely debunked, not least by an excellent report produced by leading international affairs think tank Chatham House, as I wrote about last October. Never mind that many states in the Asia-Pacific region welcome the support Beijing is providing to build much-needed infrastructure. No, the very real achievements of the BRI remain unrecognized because they have been successfully vilified in the West, when in fact the G7 should seek to complete this great exercise of connectivity and growth, and not to compete or replace it. .

Double standards are applied to everything related to China. Thus, branches of the British Council or German Goethe Institutes are benevolent promoters of their country’s culture, language and values, while Chinese Confucius Institutes that do exactly the same are denigrated as purveyors of propaganda and were expelled from a series of college campuses in the United States and Europe.

Sometimes these accounts are completely fabricated, deliberately, it seems, to heighten the sense of confrontation. I have read many times, for example, that China is trying to export its model of governance. Where is the evidence for this? Yes, Xi wants his system to be successful, and under his leadership, China has become much more assertive in its defense of itself and its interests.

In the South China Sea, where many overlapping claims, the Chinese presence in disputed maritime features and the appearance of Chinese fleets in disputed waters have left the surroundings afloat to say the least. The tariffs Beijing imposed on Australian wine and barley were supposed to hurt as they are meant to influence policymaking in Canberra. It can be difficult and it may seem unfair to Australians, but it is not unusual behavior for a great power.

Could an American official claim bluntly that Washington did not act in the same way? Former US President Barack Obama even intervened in the Brexit referendum, surely it was none of his business threatening the British that they would be at the back of the pack for a trade deal if they voted to leave the EU .

In contrast, one aspect of today’s China that Southeast Asian countries appreciate is that while Beijing can attempt to influence them, it is not seeking to interfere in their internal issues. It is certainly not about trying to tell others to adopt a mixed Marxist-Leninist-capitalist one-party system. The idea that China is trying to export its model of governance is therefore baseless and should be denounced.

These and other lies are important because what the Brookings Institutions Thomas Wright recently identified as the Biden Doctrine is precisely a competition of governance systems with China. If, in this context, China is accused of doing something it is not verifiably doing, it is a highly irresponsible attempt to increase the tension even further.

To take another example, in US President Joe Bidens’ speeches on democracies versus autocracies, he doesn’t always mention Beijing. But Mr. Wright is right to suggest that he is primarily thinking of China. If so, it is essential that this framing is not based on innuendo but on evidence, which was not the case when Mr Biden gave a speech at a US military base in the UK this week. last. He said: We must discredit those who believe that the era of democracy is over, as some of our fraternal nations believe, which once again clearly aimed at China (and to a lesser extent Russia).

It matched much of what he and his officials have said over the past few months, and may not have stood out as a result. But who really believes that the age of democracy is over which nations or rulers? Mr. Xi said no such thing. In fact, the death of democracy is most often referred to by Western writers who fear it will happen in America.

Mr Biden said he was determined to prevent China from overtaking the United States as the leading, richest and most powerful country in the world under its watch. It is a legitimate aspiration for a man in his position. What is not fair to him is to erect and rely on straw men to pursue this goal. This falsely fosters the idea that competition between nations is a zero-sum game, while a win-win cooperation with a China that Xi said should be open and confident, but also modest and humble is still. possible.

Sholto Byrnes is an East Asian Affairs Columnist for The National