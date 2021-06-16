Reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination in Senayan, Jokowi invites vaccine participants to joke





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for players in the financial services sector at the Tennis Indoor Senayan, Bung Karno Gelora Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (16/6/2021 ). In his review, Jokowi was seen trying to lighten up the mood by joking with vaccine participants. This is the habit of Jokowi when he reviews various immunization activities, he always invites to speak or greet the public or vaccine participants. He also did this during a vaccine implementation review at Senayan Indoor Tennis. Maybe Jokowi saw the strained faces of employees working in the financial services industry. Thus, while going around to see firsthand the implementation of the vaccine, Jokowi approached the participants already present. Wearing his favorite clothes when working in the field, namely a white shirt and black pants, Jokowi spoke with a number of vaccine participants. It was impossible to see what the president was saying, as part of his face, from nose to chin, was covered with a black cloth mask. Only visible, Jokowi said something while raising his hand pointing to the index finger or often symbolized as the number one. Jokowi’s interaction made all the attendees who saw Jokowi laugh, including officials accompanying the head of state, such as Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. Interaction

After that, Jokowi continued his examination while waving his hand at vaccine participants. Jokowi continues to build interactions with them. Even while conversing with some of the workers present, he was holding his left arm with his right arm. As if to tell him that he was also vaccinated and that he is safe so far. Jokowi’s arrival did not want to be spoiled by the workers who were present. They also tried to capture Jokowi using smart cameras. As proof, they’ve met the number one person in Indonesia, even though they can’t take selfies. The implementation of the vaccination at the Senayan Indoor Tennis appeared to be proceeding in an orderly fashion and to implement strict health protocols. Since the distance between the chairs is one meter, the workers and the entire medical team wear masks and protection’s mask (protective face). Source: BeritaSatu.com

