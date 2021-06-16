More Chinese overseas coal investments canceled than ordered since 2017 – research





A coal-fired power plant can be seen behind a factory in Baotou city, China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS / David Gray

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) – More overseas coal-fired power generation capacity invested by China has been canceled than ordered since 2017, research showed on Wednesday, highlighting the hurdles the industry faces then as countries strive to reduce carbon emissions. The Energy and Clean Air Research Center (CREA) said the amount of capacity put on hold or canceled since 2017 was 4.5 times the amount put under construction during the period. Coal-fired power is one of the biggest sources of climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions, and the wave of cancellations also reflects growing concerns about the sector’s long-term economic competitiveness. As of 2016, the top 10 banks involved in global coal financing were all Chinese, and about 12% of all coal-fired power plants operating outside of China may be linked to banks, utilities, equipment manufacturers. and Chinese construction companies, CREA said. But although 80 gigawatts of China-backed capacity is still in the works, many projects could face further setbacks as public opposition grows and funding becomes more difficult, he added. China is developing policies that it says will allow it to peak in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. But it was responsible for more than half of the world’s coal-fired electricity production last year, and it won’t start cutting coal consumption until 2026, President Xi Jinping said in April. Read more Environmental groups have called on China to stop funding coal-fired electricity entirely and use the funds to invest in cleaner forms of energy, and there are already signs that it is reducing its investment in coal so much. at home and abroad. Following rule changes implemented by the central bank earlier this year, “clean coal” is no longer eligible for green financing. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS), the world’s largest bank in terms of assets and a major source of global coal finance, is also developing a “road map” to exit the sector, its said. chief economist Zhou Yueqiu. at the end of May. Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

