Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Arrives in Delhi to Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Key BJP Leaders | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chouhan’s two-day visit to the nation’s capital follows a series of party review meetings in Bhopal, which had fueled speculation about an organizational reshuffle in the state.

The meeting with the Prime Minister will focus on the management of Corona in the state. The chief minister is also due to meet with senior BJP officials to discuss the party’s issues, sources said.

Earlier today, Chouhan called a meeting of his cabinet colleagues to discuss the management and threats of Covid. He arrived in New Delhi in the evening as his meeting with the Prime Minister was scheduled for Wednesday morning. Chouhan would inform Prime Minister Modi of the measures taken to control the second wave of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh apart from the measures taken to increase economic activities in the state and the execution of the new vaccination policy as of June 21 .

He will also discuss with the Prime Minister the efforts to increase economic activity in the state. Chouhan also requested the Prime Minister’s help to deal with the pandemic, increase vaccination and accelerate the pace of business activities in the state. the state after detente. locked out, ”revealed a senior BJP official.

Chouhan’s visit to the national capital is important given the state’s success in handling the Covid-19 crisis. Prime Minister Modi recently praised the public participation model adopted by the government of Madhya Pradesh for the management of Corona. Modi had also welcomed the formation of crisis management groups at district, bloc and state panchayat levels, where representatives of all political groups were involved to connect with the public.

Madhya Pradesh was also successful in reducing the infection rate to 0.31% and increasing the cure rate to 98.4%. The government is also ready to deal with the third wave of the pandemic, if necessary, by following the Covid protocol and ensuring vaccination. Special arrangements have been made in children’s hospitals in addition to the recruitment of medical and paramedical staff, the arrangement of beds, oxygen and ventilators which will be discussed with the PM. The chief minister will also discuss effective measures to increase immunization in the state.

After reaching New Delhi, the Chief Minister will also meet with the Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadanand Gowda to demand an adequate supply of urea given the good rainfall and early planting in the state.

Sources at the BJP have revealed that the chief minister is likely to meet with BJP chairman JP Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar and other leaders.







