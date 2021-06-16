More than two-thirds of Scots say Boris Johnson was wrong to attend G7 from London





MORE than two-thirds of Scottish voters believe Boris Johnson was wrong to fly in a private jet from London to Cornwall to push for a “greener” planet.

Johnson arrived in the English county for what was to prove to be a disastrous G7 summit for his notion of “world Britain”.

The PM has faced admonitions from EU leaders and US President Joe Biden over his Conservative government’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which he negotiated and accepted before accusing the EU to stick to it with “legal purism”. Now, a poll conducted by Savanta ComRes for the Left Foot Forward news site has shown that it’s not just other world leaders who disapprove of Johnson’s behavior at the G7 summit. Poll results show 54% of UK voters believe the Prime Minister’s decision to travel around 250 miles to Cornwall was wrong. READ MORE: Boris Johnson flies from London to Cornwall to promote a ‘greener’ planet This figure rises to 69% in Scotland, where opposition to the decision was strongest. Even Tory voters believed Johnson was wrong to take flight, with 42% opposing the theft compared to 40% who supported it. Among Leave voters, the numbers were firmer, with 53% saying it had been the wrong choice. Opposition to theft was highest among older groups. In total, 64% of 55-64 year olds said it was the wrong decision, while 45% of 18-24 year olds agreed. Chris Hopkins, associate director of Savanta ComRes, told Left Foot Forward: “It seems quite hypocritical of Boris Johnson to fly to Cornwall to host the G7 where climate change will be a priority, and the fact that a majority think that was the case. the bad decision on his part speaks volumes. “However, young adults were more likely to think his decision was the right one than older adults, indicating that climate issues are not exclusively stoking the fire of younger generations.” Speaking after his flight, Johnson told reporters: “If you attack my arrival by plane, I respectfully point out that the UK is actually leading the way in the development of sustainable aviation fuel and one of the points of the 10-point plan for our environment the revolution is to reach jet-zero as well as net-zero.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos