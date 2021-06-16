Today’s quote from Xinhua World News, June 15

Tashkent – “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was a collective response of people from a vast region to the challenges of our time,” said Cable John Sabi, director of the Tashkent-based SCO Center for Public Diplomacy . Loff said.

He added that the SCO has constantly strived to strengthen friendships, good neighbors and trust among member states since its inception 20 years ago.

——–

New York – In the first five months of 2021, around 54 people have been killed by gunshots daily in the United States, 14 more than the average for the same period over the past six years, the Washington reported on Tuesday. Post. ..

“Gun violence like the coronavirus is causing uneven damage to the community of colors, so when the pandemic took hold it was one crisis on top of another,” the report adds. ..

——–

London-UK has struck a free trade deal with Australia – the first major trade deal negotiated since the first left the European Union (EU), the UK government said on Tuesday.

“The deal paves the way for participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, a $ 9 trillion (US $ 12.67 trillion) free trade region that is home to some of today’s largest consumer markets and future. ” said Liz Truss. Minister of International Trade.

——–

The president of Brussels-Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared to have had Monday a meeting “fruitful and sincere” with the American president Joe Biden.

“There are no unresolved unresolved issues between the United States and Turkey, and on the contrary, there are many areas where we can focus on future and fruitful cooperation,” Erdogan said at the meeting. ‘a press conference.