State magazine compiles quotes from Xis before Communist Party centenary Appledaily

A Chinese propaganda magazine has put together a series of quotes from President Xi Jinping to sing the praises of the Communist Party leadership ahead of its centenary in July.

In its latest issue this week, Qiushi magazine provided excerpts from 21 speeches Xi made between March 2013 and March this year, most explaining why people need to revise the party’s history.

The bimonthly, published by the party’s elite Central Committee, is a frequently used tool to build the personal image of Xi, who is also the party’s general secretary.

Qiushi chose speeches that revolved around the need to recognize that party rule was both indispensable and unwavering in modern China.

In one of the remarks, Xi said the country and its people are very fortunate to have the ruling party in China. Without the party, the achievements of nations would not have been possible, he said in another speech.

On the key issue of the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, our minds must be particularly clear. Positions must be particularly firm, without ambiguity or hesitation allowed, Xi said.

Click on here for Chinese version

———————————

The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Apple daily in the App Store or Google Play