Politics
Modi government’s ethanol blending plan aims to secure Rs 41,000 investment and lower oil import bill
Text size:
New Delhi: The central government expects investments of up to Rs 41,000 crore to help India meet its ethanol blending target of 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2025.
This investment is likely to arrive as an addition of capacity for ethanol-producing distilleries in addition to building new ones, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said Tuesday at a press conference regarding the progress of the government’s Ethanol Blending (EBP) program and its roadmap.
When ethanol made from molasses, grains, etc. is mixed with gasoline, the result is a fuel considered as efficient but less harmful to the environment.
Blending ethanol into gasoline is a key part of the Modi government’s plans to lower India’s oil import bill and reduce its carbon footprint as it continues to fight climate change.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advanced India’s targeted transition to a 20% ethanol blend within five years, by 2025 to 2030, with the goal of start the deployment of this fuel E20 by 2023.
At the press conference, Pandey detailed the government’s plans to set aside surplus food items like sugarcane in a bid to increase ethanol production, while highlighting how this will pave the way for new employment opportunities, mainly in rural areas, in addition to strengthening the agricultural economy.
EBP will have a positive impact on the country’s economy, as well as promoting ethanol as a non-polluting and virtually inexhaustible indigenous fuel. This reduces carbon monoxide emissions by 30 to 50 percent and hydrocarbons by 20 percent, he said.
The production of fuel-grade ethanol and its supply from oil companies increased fivefold from 2013-14 to 2018-19. In 2018-2019, ethanol production reached 189 crore liters, reaching 5% blend. The ethanol supply for the current year 2020-21 is over 300 crore liters, contributing to blending levels of 8-8.5%. We would hit a 10% blending target by 2022, he added.
So far, India has attracted EBP-related investment to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore, he said, adding that India plans to increase ethanol production by 1,600 crores of liters in the next few times.
Read also:Bihar wants its alcohol to be better used as state seeks to become an ethanol hub
Will help the sweets to pay their contributions
Pandey said the government plans to divert surplus crops of sugar and grains to boost ethanol production.
In the coming sugar season (2021-22), it is estimated that around 35 lakh metric tons (LMT) of sugar will be diverted for EBP, with the goal of bringing this figure to 60 LMT by 2025, a Pandey said. With the increasing diversion of sugar for ethanol production, the government is also seeking to address the problem of excess cane / sugar and help sugar factories pay farmers’ contributions.
In the long term, the central government also plans to promote corn production and its use for ethanol production, Pandey added, saying sugar production is saturated and the surplus will be diverted within the next 2-3. years.
The EBP will ensure the timely payment of the sugar cane growers while also benefiting the corn and paddy growers by solving their grain surplus problem and diverting at least 165 LMT grains, offering valuable rewards. of 30,000 crore rupees, said Pandey. Gasoline replaced with an ethanol blend will also save Rs 30,000 crore.
The secretary, however, clarified that the share of rice given for EBP from the central pool’s food grain buffer stock will remain tiny and transient.
Almost 78,000 tonnes of rice from FCI’s stock will be used to promote ethanol production until the country reaches the required corn production and diversion to distilleries, he said.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) gives rice to ethanol producers at a preferential rate of Rs 2,000 / quintal against the estimated supply and milling rate of Rs 3,700 / quintal.
The concessional subsidy for the supply of rice under the EBP might not be added to the food subsidy and will be calculated and set aside as an ethanol subsidy in the future, Pandey said.
(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)
Read also:Why the Modi government must stop relying on gasoline and diesel taxes to close its budget deficit
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit