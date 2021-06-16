Modi government’s ethanol blending plan aims to secure Rs 41,000 investment and lower oil import bill

Text size:

New Delhi: The central government expects investments of up to Rs 41,000 crore to help India meet its ethanol blending target of 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2025.

This investment is likely to arrive as an addition of capacity for ethanol-producing distilleries in addition to building new ones, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said Tuesday at a press conference regarding the progress of the government’s Ethanol Blending (EBP) program and its roadmap.

When ethanol made from molasses, grains, etc. is mixed with gasoline, the result is a fuel considered as efficient but less harmful to the environment.

Blending ethanol into gasoline is a key part of the Modi government’s plans to lower India’s oil import bill and reduce its carbon footprint as it continues to fight climate change.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advanced India’s targeted transition to a 20% ethanol blend within five years, by 2025 to 2030, with the goal of start the deployment of this fuel E20 by 2023.

At the press conference, Pandey detailed the government’s plans to set aside surplus food items like sugarcane in a bid to increase ethanol production, while highlighting how this will pave the way for new employment opportunities, mainly in rural areas, in addition to strengthening the agricultural economy.

EBP will have a positive impact on the country’s economy, as well as promoting ethanol as a non-polluting and virtually inexhaustible indigenous fuel. This reduces carbon monoxide emissions by 30 to 50 percent and hydrocarbons by 20 percent, he said.

The production of fuel-grade ethanol and its supply from oil companies increased fivefold from 2013-14 to 2018-19. In 2018-2019, ethanol production reached 189 crore liters, reaching 5% blend. The ethanol supply for the current year 2020-21 is over 300 crore liters, contributing to blending levels of 8-8.5%. We would hit a 10% blending target by 2022, he added.

So far, India has attracted EBP-related investment to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore, he said, adding that India plans to increase ethanol production by 1,600 crores of liters in the next few times.

Will help the sweets to pay their contributions

Pandey said the government plans to divert surplus crops of sugar and grains to boost ethanol production.

In the coming sugar season (2021-22), it is estimated that around 35 lakh metric tons (LMT) of sugar will be diverted for EBP, with the goal of bringing this figure to 60 LMT by 2025, a Pandey said. With the increasing diversion of sugar for ethanol production, the government is also seeking to address the problem of excess cane / sugar and help sugar factories pay farmers’ contributions.

In the long term, the central government also plans to promote corn production and its use for ethanol production, Pandey added, saying sugar production is saturated and the surplus will be diverted within the next 2-3. years.

The EBP will ensure the timely payment of the sugar cane growers while also benefiting the corn and paddy growers by solving their grain surplus problem and diverting at least 165 LMT grains, offering valuable rewards. of 30,000 crore rupees, said Pandey. Gasoline replaced with an ethanol blend will also save Rs 30,000 crore.

The secretary, however, clarified that the share of rice given for EBP from the central pool’s food grain buffer stock will remain tiny and transient.

Almost 78,000 tonnes of rice from FCI’s stock will be used to promote ethanol production until the country reaches the required corn production and diversion to distilleries, he said.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) gives rice to ethanol producers at a preferential rate of Rs 2,000 / quintal against the estimated supply and milling rate of Rs 3,700 / quintal.

The concessional subsidy for the supply of rice under the EBP might not be added to the food subsidy and will be calculated and set aside as an ethanol subsidy in the future, Pandey said.

