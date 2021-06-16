Less noise after Netanyahu – Editorial





Editorial

Benjamin Netanyahu may be gone, but the legacy he built during his 15 years as prime minister will remain. It’s reasonable to expect Israel to be more moderate and less confrontational under its new leadership established on Sunday, but no more than that, as the Jewish nation will do whatever it takes to protect what it believes to be a divine mandate. This means that business will be business as usual from day one Naftali Bennet takes office as Israeli Prime Minister. Palestinians will continue to endure the ruthlessness of their neighbor while their leaders fight each other, and Arab countries will be more interested in engaging with Israel’s new government. Netanyahu’s enemies have not celebrated the end of his 12 consecutive years of rule. To them, Israel will remain the same, no matter who rules the country. The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the change of government was an Israeli affair and Palestine’s demands remained the same. “Our position has always been clear. What we want is a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, ”Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement. Likewise, Hamas, which was recently embroiled in a shootout with Israel, doesn’t give much thought to the changing of the guard in the country. “Whatever form of government in Israel it will not change our outlook on the Zionist entity,” Hamas spokesman Fawi Barhoum told Reuters. “It is an occupation and a colonial entity, which we must resist by force to reclaim our rights.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran will remain as it is despite the new government in Israel. “Iran’s enemies are gone and the mighty Iran is still here. I don’t think Israel’s policy will change with the new government, ”Khatibzadeh said. As Prime Minister of Israel for 15 years, from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021, Netanyahu was hailed by some as “King Bibi” and “Mr. Security” but was ridiculed by his opponents as “Mr. . Crime “and by Arab nations as” terrorist “. The world can expect Israel to be calmer without Netanyahu because Bennet will likely prefer stability and peace. As prominent Israeli columnist Ben Caspit described it, the country wants the government to function normally, focusing on economic development, better infrastructure, health and education. “Netanyahu and Bibiism were not defeated by the left or the right, but by reason, or at least by the aspiration to reason. The wish of many Israelis to live in peace, without incitement, without hatred – and most importantly, without the endless lies that Netanyahu’s legacy has left us, ”Caspit wrote in Maariv newspaper. Palestine has always been at the center of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s foreign policy, for a number of reasons, including his goal of strengthening its domestic position. He knows there is little he can do to negotiate peace between Palestine and Israel. Even if Indonesia opened diplomatic relations with Israel, it would probably make little difference given that the new Israeli leader has ruled out accepting a Palestinian state. The end of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still a long way off.







