Why are Jokowi volunteers up for grabs?





“ME I know Jokowi’s volunteers, including Jokowi’s national secretariat, are hot, sexy, and will certainly be drawn here and there to candidates who want to run in the 2024 presidential election. This will become a bone of contention for many parties to approach. Why, because these volunteers have proven to be able to lead me to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for 2 terms. This phrase was uttered by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a speech at the National Leadership Meeting of the Jokowi National Secretariat Volunteers some time ago. On this occasion, Jokowi also asked his volunteers to be patient, not to rush into decisions on where to provide support during the next presidential election in 2024 (Pilpres). Jokowi purposely passed this on because many of his volunteers asked him for instructions regarding the direction of volunteer support in Indonesia. 2024 presidential election. Indeed, even though the 2024 presidential election is still a few years away, a number of volunteer groups supporting Jokowi have come under pressure here and there to support one of the personalities who are expected to participate in this celebration of five years. Always sexy There is no denying it. These Jokowi volunteers are indeed attractive to all those who will run for the presidential election of 2024. The reason is that these volunteers have been proven to be capable of leading Jokowi to winning the presidential election and twice becoming the number one person in this country. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail These volunteers are even considered one of the determining factors of Jokowi’s victory, especially in the 2014 presidential election. Volunteers, especially those who support Jokowi, are seen as sexy, both for political parties and for candidates who will come forward to fight for Indonesia’s first seat. Jokowi National Secretariat (Seknas). One of the volunteer groups supporting Jokowi admitted that he had been approached by a number of politicians who intended to run in the 2024 presidential election.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos