Politics
Angry British Tories warn Johnson that lockdown deadline must be final
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown in England is the latest extension many of his Tory party will endure after 15 months of restrictions, people familiar with the matter have warned.
Johnson said on Monday the final stage of the economy reopening scheduled for June 21 would be pushed back four weeks to allow time for more people get a second dose of vaccine, to counter an increase in cases fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant. This delay is expected to be put to a vote in Parliament on Wednesday.
The move sparked a backlash from Tory MPs, who had called the end of the lockdown England’s “Freedom Day”. Many conservatives will reject the extension, while “many” privately agree with the rebels even if they will ultimately vote with the government, a lawmaker said.
A government official said there was a lot of grumbling in the ranks of MPs, and this is likely the last time Johnson will be able to win such a vote in his own party. It comes asVaccination bookings are expected to be open to everyone over 18 in England by the end of the week.
For Johnson, there is little risk that he will lose the vote on extending the government’s powers in the event of a pandemic beyond their current June 30 expiration, given that opposition Labor has already said that he would support the measure.
The problem for the Prime Minister is that relying on MPs from other parties winning critical votes risks undermining his authority, and that’s why much of the attention Wednesday will be on how many Tory MPs rebel.
‘Blank check’
Labor’s stance has frustrated some conservatives who are skeptical of the lockdown. Former Conservative chief whip Mark Harper said the party is effectively giving the government a “blank check” to do what it wants.
“Yesterday he said before he even saw the Prime Minister’s proposals and the legislation he was going to support them,” Harper told the BBC. “And he doesn’t ask a single tough question.”
Labor does not support the government’s whole approach. The party calls on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to extend his support to workers and businesses to make up for the delay.
Among the most affected are nightclubs, which have already been closed for 15 months and must now delay reopening. Large events will always face limits on the number of attendees – although the government makes a few exceptions – and ongoing social distancing rules make it difficult to make a profit for many hospitality and entertainment businesses that are licensed to operate. to open.
Relax
As it stands, the government’s flagship employment support program runs until the end of September, paying workers on leave up to 80% of their salary. But from July, employers will have to contribute 10% of the salary, even if they arealways forced to be closed for business.
Hospitality and entertainment businesses that haven’t had to pay commercial tariffs throughout the pandemic will have to pay a third of their bills starting in July.
But a commercial tenant eviction ban that was set to expire at the end of the month isis expected to be extended until 2022, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources.
The rebels know that Labor support gives Johnson “unassailable” power to push the measure through Parliament, Tory MP Steve Baker said in an interview. But they will not be dissuaded from making their point.
“The very big question is what are we going to lose,” he said. “We will be a hollow and haunted country after the collapse of all affected businesses.”
– With the help of Emily Ashton
