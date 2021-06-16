“Two countries, one nation”: Baku’s guaranteed support for Turkey at Euro 2020

Baku (AFP)

Major Turkish players such as Hakan Calhanolgu and Burak Yilmaz will be over 1,400km from their capital as they face Wales in the Euro 2020 match in Baku.

Despite the distance, the game will look like a home game for the Crescent Stars due to the country’s historical, cultural and linguistic ties to the oil-rich state of Azerbaijan, which overlooks the Caspian Sea.

In the days leading up to the match, a second for both teams in the tournament, Turkish souvenirs were on sale in all souvenir shops while flags were flown in the “City of the Winds” from apartment buildings, stores and offices.

Relations between the two countries, which share a short border, have always been excellent, with visa-free access between the two states.

Ankara was the first to recognize the country’s independence after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“We have the same roots. We have almost the same language, so we understand each other. This is also one of the huge advantages,” Azerbaijani Football Association General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov told AFP on Tuesday. .

“Another advantage is geographic, we are neighboring, border countries, we have a huge community of Azerbaijanis living in Turkey and Turks living in Azerbaijan. All of this is now mixed.

“It’s easy to travel. There will be huge support for Turkey from local Azerbaijani fans and this is a huge plus for Turkish fans as they have a direct flight.”

“This is a huge advantage for the fans because in two and a half hours they can get to Baku,” he added from his office with a view of the towering modern skyscrapers of Baku.

– ‘The Turks are our brothers’ –

Ties between the two grew stronger during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

Ankara helped Baku by providing military drones.

“The Turks are our brothers,” high school graduate Elim told AFP on bustling central Nizami street.

“I will always support Turkey because it always supports us during the Nagorno-Karabakh war,” added the 18-year-old.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Azerbaijan this week to celebrate victory in the conflict with his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Erdogan is expected to be at the 69,000-seat Olympic stadium for the match alongside his “brother Aliyev”.

“It only shows the close ties between the two countries,” Mammadov said.

“This is further proof. The Turkish and Azerbaijani football federations were so happy in the draw when Turkey was drawn to Baku,” he added.

According to Mammadov, up to 4,000 Turkish fans will travel to the Azeri capital for the game and on Tuesday morning, 25,000 of the maximum 31,000 tickets had been sold.

But, despite centuries-old ties spanning all parts of society, the clamor of world football’s superpowers means that at least one local will support the so-called visitors as well as around 300 Welsh fans.

“It’s mostly because of the team but I’m a huge fan of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey,” 19-year-old Fakri told AFP near the bustling Place des Fontaines.

“I’m a Real Madrid fan but I supported him even when he was at Tottenham. His style of play is very cool so I’m his fan.”

“For me, a draw would also be a good result because it’s fair for me,” said the economics student.

