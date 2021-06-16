Sindh unlikely to reach cotton target – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government informed the Cotton Intervention Price (CIP) meeting on Tuesday that the province was unlikely to meet the cotton production target due to the water crisis.

Of the estimated total cotton planting target this year, Sindh was to cultivate cotton on an area of ​​0.64 million hectares. However, a representative of the Sindh Agriculture Department informed the CIP meeting chaired by Minister of National Food Security and Research Fakhr Imam that cotton has been grown on 0.533 million hectares due to scarcity. of water, hence the sowing target has been lowered.

With Sindh lowering the cotton planting target, the country is unlikely to be able to meet the estimated 10.51 million bales of cotton this year set by the government. However, Mr. Imam insisted that the cotton production target would be met.

In Punjab, on 1.6 million hectares, cotton was sown on 1.35 million hectares. In total, 1.96 million hectares of land have been seeded with cotton in the country against a target of 2.32 million hectares. 84 percent of the land has been seeded with cotton this year in the Punjab.

According to official statistics, in 2020-21, cotton cultivation was grown on 2,079,000 hectares, reflecting a contraction of 17.4% from the area seeded of 2,517,000 hectares last year. Production fell 22.8% to 7.064 million bales from a production of 9.148 million bales last year.

The decrease in cultivated areas reduced production because the crop lost its competitiveness compared to other major crops, in particular sugar cane. Cotton contributes around 0.6 pc of GDP and 3.1 pc of agricultural value added.

The government is also exploring avenues for cotton cultivation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where pest pressure is low and cotton yields are said to be higher than in traditional areas of Punjab and Sindh. In addition, organic cotton cultivation is also practiced in Balochistan. Every effort is made for the timely granting of subsidies for pesticides, seeds and fertilizers through Kissan cards. For Kharif 2021, the availability of certified cotton seeds is 43,525 tonnes, the highest in the past four years.

The ministry launched an agriculture transformation plan including amending relevant laws to accelerate the dissemination of new varieties of cotton with new technologies. The monitoring and traceability of quality certified seeds to farmers have also been initiated so that the impact of interventions can be reflected at the farm level.

In another meeting, Imam met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to brief him on steps taken to revive the livestock sector. The minister also briefed Prime Minister Khan on record production of wheat, rice, corn, onion, potato and some pulses.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the measures taken by the government for the development of the agricultural sector and declared that all available resources were mobilized to strengthen production capacities.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 June 2021

