Government promises to allocate 398,400 acres to loggers – Pakistan





LAHORE: The government of Punjab has pledged to allocate around 398,400 acres of land to loggers (village chiefs) across the province to mobilize them for various official tasks, from collecting taxes to administering the vaccine against polio.

The pledge was made at a meeting of the Punjab Lumberdar Association held under the chairmanship of Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Provincial Colonial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Deputy Adil Pervaiz Gujjar and Senior Board of Revenue Member Babar Hayat Tarar were also present.

There are 38,700 loggers, including 2,800 women, in the province. Of these, only 5,500 were granted state land.

During the meeting, Mr. Gardezi, who is also the association’s president, hoped that the remaining loggers would be allocated land, 12 acres each, within three months, as hundreds of thousands of acres of Crown land had been reclaimed from grabbers over the past three years. He ordered the authorities concerned to issue the award decrees.

As an added incentive, he said, authorization could also be granted to abolish the honorary 12-gauge firearm license fee for each logger for safety purposes.

Regarding new hires for the post, the minister said 50 numbers for inheritance and 50 more for qualification could be set. He said the effective role of loggers in helping government and the public has been realized and the government is working to institutionalize this role.

It is very important to activate loggers for the transfer and distribution of inherited land. Their services can also be hired for coronavirus and polio vaccination, village peacekeeping during Muharram, digital abiyana (water loads) retrieval, efficient functioning of the gardawari system and collection of agricultural tax, the minister told meeting participants.

A former Board of Revenue official told Dawn on condition of anonymity that three policies had been introduced regarding the allocation of land to loggers: in one, an animal breeding program, a logger was allowed to even sell the allotted land, while in the other he could be allotted land to any other location if it was not available in his own village.

He said the policy had been misused as in some cases land was allocated more than 100 kilometers from the village of which he / she was the leader.

Based on his experience in the revenue department, the former official suggested that loggers be offered a fee instead of land, as any allocation far from their own village could divert their attention to this other area.

Meanwhile, Minister Kastro was quoted as informing the meeting that the obstacles to transferring powers to the lower level were being removed. He announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet with the loggers shortly and solve their problems.

Mr Tarar said the government was digitizing the tax collection system using the latest technology, as Fard and the transfer of land and criminal data would be available on a dashboard.

He said at least 5,000 additional Patwaris would be recruited from the provincial revenue department.

The Senior Vice-President of the Lumberdar Association, Chaudhry Mudassir Kamboh, and the Vice-Presidents of Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present at the meeting.

Posted in Dawn, EOS, June 16, 2021

