Borders are at the heart of Xi Jinping’s ‘new era’

I I would rather sacrifice my life than lose an inch of my land, said People’s Liberation Army commander Qi Fabao at a rally celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Fabao, according to Chinese claims, was one of the PLA soldiers who survived the Galwan shock with the Indian army in Ladakh in June 2020.

Although the event was political, the tenor was overpowered by the to concentrate on border defense. The Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission organized a Meet on the acts of the heroes defending the country and guarding the border in the new era.

During the event, the documentary movie Behind us is the homeland has been shown. The documentary was released in February 2021 when China finally acknowledged the victims of the Galwan clash, claiming four PLA soldiers were killed. The Indian army had recognized the death of 20 soldiers. Experts have questioned the death toll in China, saying it could be much higher.

The highlight of the events was Qi Fabao, who was hailed as a hero. Chief Qi Fabao hashtag talks about border guards’ dedication to the country trend on China’s Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo. the hashtag has been viewed 4.14 million times. The fact that the four soldiers who died in the clash were young has been repeatedly highlighted on Chinese social media.

The Four Soldiers and Fabao have been nicknamed the Group of Heroes. The group was awarded the May 4 Chinese Youth Medal by the Communist Youth League Central Committee and the China Youth Federation on Youth Day, held annually to commemorate the May 4, 1919 movement .

Watch carefully

Galwan’s clash has been intensely followed and discussed on Chinese social media platforms. This caught the attention of the Chinese military, which sought to manage the public interest, especially critical voices who questioned the timeline of events told on state media platforms.

A closed Weibo group led by military bloggers in China, and seen by me, is dedicated to sharing all the latest developments along the Current Line of Control (LAC). The group is also focusing on the interpretation of reports in Indian media. Military bloggers, some of whom are likely associated with the PLA, coordinate their posts between WeChat, Weibo, and Twitter. A similar campaign on social media has also been carried out by the Indian government and the Indian military. Managing public perception became paramount for India and China at the height of the military standoff in Ladakh.

On June 11, 2021, the CPC National People’s Congress passed a new law titled Law on the Protection of the Status, Rights and Interests of Military Personnel.

No organization or individual may in any way slander or belittle the honor of a serviceman, insult or slander the reputation of a serviceman, or intentionally damage or defile a serviceman’s mark of honor, said Article 32 of the new NPC law.

Article 65 of the law said if anyone insults or defames the reputation of a serviceman through mass media or other means, it will be ordered to make corrections by public security, culture and tourism, press and publication , cinema, radio and television or any other concerned department.

The new law too talks to publicize the heroic acts of military personnel.

A continuous effort

In 2018, China had adopted a law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs. The legislation became known as the Law of Heroes. Chinese law enforcement officials have used the Hero Law to target bloggers and social media users who question the events of the June 2020 clashes.

38-year-old blogger named Qiu Ziming was found guilty and detained to slander heroes and martyrs under the law of 2018. Qiu, who has over 2.5 million followers on Weibo, wrote that all four soldiers[s] deceased were rescuing [the colonel]. Now that the rescue team is dead, it’s clear the rescue effort has failed and there must be more deaths. China has punished or investigated Seven individuals for questioning the rhetoric of governments, including one national outside of China who is a permanent resident of the United States.

But questions about what motivated China to escalate a border standoff remain. The answer may lie in China’s actions as the border standoff approaches.

An article from 2019 published by state affiliate Tibet Daily gives us an overview of China’s work in Ngari Prefecture (Ali region) in Tibet, which is adjacent to eastern Ladakh. The article is titled Building of parties with characteristics in the region of Ali to consolidate the root and throw the soul for the development of borders. The report was also reproduced on Chinese Communist Parties website dedicated to building parties.

We will integrate the human and material resources of the military and civilians, establish 25 border inspection posts, conflict and dispute mediation posts and convenient gas stations along major traffic routes, mountain passes and key areas, and form a team of information officers, border guards and joint security officers with the army as the main force, the civilian as an auxiliary, and the army as a civilian combination, said the article.

The same theme was taken up in another article published by Tibet Daily (or China Tibet News Network) on May 21, 2021. This article was reproduced on the website of the regional governments of Tibet. Entitled The border is full of party banners and the history of the Communist Party is glorious, according to the article, the strengthening of the border is an important political task entrusted to the Ali region (Ngari prefecture) by the general secretary . We will promote the five in all, five in one experience and lead the masses in production, grazing and patrolling along the border. Xi Jinping is the general secretary of the CCP.

Focus on internal stability

We learned from open source imagery and Analysis that the PLA has improved its military equipment and border posts since 2020 in the Xinjiang Military District, especially along the ALC. Beijing has invested in improving infrastructure for the local population, such as in Jiagang village in Ngari prefecture.

As a staunch nationalist, Xi Jinping has turned his attention to China’s borders. In Chinese military and foreign policy thoughtInternal stability in the western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang is crucial for China’s growing confidence in the South China Sea and other parts of East Asia. Therefore, Chinese military leaders believe that strengthening borders with neighboring countries is essential to China’s global ambitions to advance its place in the world order.

By escalating the military standoff in Ladakh, the PLA hoped to limit the crisis to the western sector, but India’s response surprised Beijing, further escalating tensions.

Questions about China’s ultimate intentions remain. But a close reading of the CCP’s actions in China’s western regions suggests that the border plays a vital role in Xi Jinpings. new era And will continue to do so.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

