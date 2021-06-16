Grotesque spectacle at the National Assembly





ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly witnessed the worst kind of brawl between ruling MPs – PTI and PML-N on Tuesday, as the House turned into a battleground that left MPs, including a woman, injured.

Whistles, boos, slogans to the exchange of harsh and abusive words, the deputies of the PTI and the PML-N on Tuesday created a new “parliamentary history” by throwing documents and heavy budget objects. Lawmakers from the two main parties exchanged harsh words during opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, resorted to brawling, ignoring repeated warnings from the presidency.

The president of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, sensing the deplorable situation, even abruptly adjourned the debates to control any unfortunate incident, but it was too late. The situation worsened when the government and opposition lawmakers came face to face, even after the House was suspended.

The shielded shield created by the Sergeant-at-Arms, on the President’s instructions, also proved unnecessary as the heavy budget documents (Pink Books) hit lawmakers, leaving some of them with minor injuries.

Big budget books [used as the main weapon] were seen flying through the National Assembly Hall as lawmakers on both sides were quick to hit each other even after the House was suspended.

The women deputies of the treasury benches Zartaj Gul, Malika Bokhari and a few others were also unable to escape during the worst fight. They were seen rushing to the dispensary located in the Palace of Parliament for medical treatment.

Ruling party MPs including Saif Ur Rahman, Amjad Niazi, Faheem Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and a few others were seen mainly participating in the brawl. From PML-N Khalid Javed, Ali Gohar Baloch and others have been seen throwing books towards the treasury banks.

Large numbers of senior and junior MPs on both sides have been affected by these budget documents, placed near their seats to study.

From the start of the debates, the slogan match was engaged between the deputies of these two main parties. Some of them in the first half of the session also engaged in physical brawls but the situation was brought under control with the disruption of senior members. The worst pandemonium was seen after the prayer break.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, facing an interruption in his speech, sharply criticized the federal budget. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims to eliminate corruption in Pakistan were empty.

“Where are ten million jobs, houses for the poor, medical facilities, etc.? He asked, adding that Pakistan suffered from the worst form of corruption of the current era. He said the government had failed to relieve the masses amid spiraling unemployment and inflation.

He said Pakistan, under the era of the previous government, had installed power plants across the country and ended the threat of load shedding. He said the country is heading for economic prosperity under the PML-N government regime. “Now everything is down, even per capita income,” he said and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to put the lower house of parliament in confidence on the government’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the government had lied for the past three years about its economic statistics and called the budget a “lie and fraud” with the nation. Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser became aware of an unpleasant incident in the house. He could ban some MPs for using abusive language and behaving badly at home.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos