UK Politics Still Drunk With Brexit Spirit And Boris Johnson Will Not Call The Time | Rafael Behr

There is a simple reason Boris Johnson and EU leaders failed to find common ground on Brexit at last week’s G7 summit. They don’t even talk about the same thing.

For the British Prime Minister, Brexit is a matter of a national character which cannot be described in legal documents. For continental politicians, legal texts contain the true meaning of a project which only exists in the real world as a set of rules to be implemented. For Johnson, the Withdrawal Agreement was a one-time tool to get out of a tight spot. For Brussels, this is the room in which Great Britain stood up.

This difference will continue to cause friction because it is not a misunderstanding. Johnson knows that the legal arguments over the Northern Ireland Protocol favor the European position. He chooses not to care. To concede on the principle that any part of the United Kingdom is subject to European regulatory standards, the compromise he signed to avoid a land border on the island of Ireland would amount to admitting that part of the sovereignty has been conceded in negotiations.

It would be a stain on his image of himself as a man who made a clean break with Brussels. He finds confrontation more appealing, not least because he expects it to get more than compliance. Whether this is true depends on how you define success.

Johnson’s calculation does not prioritize peace in Northern Ireland. If that were the case, he would spend time telling the Unionist community that customs checks at Irish Sea ports were an administrative fact of life after Brexit, but not a precursor to separation from the Kingdom- United. He would have tried to refute the most paranoid and sectarian interpretations of the protocol. Instead, he played and inflamed grievances by believing the threat of a conflagration pressured the EU to make concessions.

If Northern Ireland is on fire, any insistence by Brussels on maximum implementation of the rules on sausage imports will seem callous and disproportionate. The Prime Minister expects to avoid fulfilling his treaty obligations in the same way an arsonist expects to avoid paying insurance premiums for the house he is torching.

This technique won’t do much for Britain’s reputation abroad, but Johnson’s spirit rarely strayed from his home audience, to whom he would explain that it was all the EU’s fault. . His party and most of the media will endorse this interpretation, as they always have. Labor will move uncomfortably on the opposition benches. It’s a boring and familiar riddle to Keir Starmer: how to prove that Johnson is the author of the European unrest, without looking like a Brussels lawyer, appealing a verdict already handed down by the court of public opinion.

When Johnson’s critics say he must be held accountable for Brexit, they use that word to refer to the process and cost of severing ties with British neighbors and losing frictionless access to their markets. This is the definition that remains, even when used by people who accept that there is no longer any reason to fight. When the Tories say Brexit, they mean it in the broader sense of a cultural revolution, supported by belief and national pride.

All revolutions demand constant vigilance against disloyalty. The goals of the project are too abstract to be achievable in an economically useful sense, there are no new jobs in the sovereignty manufacturing sector, so the momentum is kept by reimagining and still fighting the old enemy.

Starmer does not intend to dig up EU membership. He knows that Labor’s road to a majority in the House of Commons goes through many constituencies. But for the same reason, Johnson needs the work to represent a series of social attitudes that indicate a persistent persistence of the heart.

In Downing Streets’ strategic conception of the electorate, the PM represents a mainstream of red-blooded, common-sense patriots, while the Labor leader represents nitpicking, denial, aroused scolding and herbivores. The cleavage is artificial but resonant. Even when Starmer is closer than the Tories to mainstream opinion because he has insisted on the need for timely lockdowns and cautious reopenings during the pandemic, he gets no credit because he’s branded as that guy who stands by. the gap. He seems to stay even if he never talks about Europe.

This is the long tail of Brexitism, a political mode that has its genesis in the referendum but has evolved into something much broader. Its main characteristic is the flight from complex reality towards symbols and fantasy. This is the habit that the faithful had to cultivate in themselves to win the 2016-19 liberation struggle.

Theresa May was shattered by the attempt to divert the foaming tide of departure demands into the narrow channels of responsible political art. His successor declared such holdback unnecessary and then appeared to prove the point by making a Brexit deal. The trick was to sign the treaty without intending to honor it.

Everyone who serves in the current cabinet has signed the Johnson Code of Conduct which subordinates proof and truth to the performance of boosterism. Sometimes the facts are in dispute. Science has prevailed in the formulation of Covid policy, but not always by the most direct route. In other areas, Brexitism sets the tone. There are ambitions to level up and rebuild better, but they are rhetorical zeppelins, floating on the political horizon, carrying no cargo of politics. Real-world government is a sequence of arguments over what is available on current budgets and, if more money is needed, who will pay. Any serious plan for green energy, reducing NHS waiting lists or reforming social services begins with educating the public about the tough choices and the current sacrifices for future gains.

Johnson has been forced to deliver obnoxious messages at numerous live coronavirus press conferences over the past year, and has visibly hated every second of them. The serious in the face was supposed to be abandoned on the other side of the Rubicon which was crossed to achieve Brexit. And the journey continues, because Brexit is not really a destination but a state of mind. It is not something the government can do, but a way to postpone all the things the government should be doing but would rather not consider. It’s the drink British politics take in the morning to postpone a hangover to another day, and Johnson is the national bartender. He keeps the tab open and the bettors in good spirits, while the always sober Starmer beats his mirthless temperance drum on the outside.