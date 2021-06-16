In Shushi, Erdogan signs alliance deal with Aliyev – Asbarez.com





Erdogan proposes to establish Turkish consulate in Shushi Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev signed an alliance agreement in Shushi on Tuesday, when the Turkish president visited the former Armenian capital which was ceded to Azerbaijan after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the November 9 agreement. The agreement envisages a further strengthening of ties between Ankara and Baku. With the Shusha Protocol, we set the roadmap for our relations in the new legislature. It is very important that this protocol was materialized in Shusha. This protocol contains many aspects of our relationship as well as the vision for our region, Erdoan said at a press conference with Aliyev in Shushi. Erdogan arrived in Baku on Monday and traveled to Varanda (Fizuli), another Artsakh territory that was returned to Azerbaijan, where he was greeted by Aliyev and his wife, Mehirban, who accompanied the Turkish leader in Shushi. While in Shushi, Erdogan and Aliyev signed the deal, with the Azerbaijani leader saying his country will never forget Turkey’s support during the Karabakh war last fall. Turkey has openly provided military and diplomatic support, including sending hundreds of jihadist terrorists from Syria to fight alongside Azerbaijani forces. The agreement also contains a security clause which, according to the Andaolu news agency, suggests that in the event of a threat from a third state against the independence or territorial integrity of one of the parties, the parties will provide the necessary assistance. The parties are making joint efforts to resolve regional and global security and stability issues, it is said, adding that the parties declare that the military-political cooperation developed between the two States and in accordance with their interests is not against the parties. Third States. Erdogan also announced his intention to establish a Turkish consulate in Shushi in order to facilitate Ankara’s efforts to contribute to Azerbaijan’s efforts to rebuild the region as we did for the liberation of its territories. Azerbaijanis held cultural presentation at Jder Duz in occupied Shushi Since taking control of Shushi and under the guise of reconstruction activities, Azerbaijan has started to erase all traces of Armenian culture and heritage, including the destruction of the dome of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral. Erdogan’s visit to Shushi also contained a veiled threat to Armenia. Recalling his own calls for a regional initiative in December with the participation of six countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Armenia, Erdogan called on Yerevan to respond positively to these calls for peace and stability. In the event that all sides abandon the policy of hatred and provocations in the region and Azerbaijan and Armenia sign a comprehensive peace agreement, Turkey will take steps to normalize its relations with Yerevan, said. Erdogan. Erdogan’s visit to Shushi was condemned by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as by the National Assembly of Artsakh.

