House votes 406-21 to honor police who defended Capitol – Daily News





By Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson | CNN

Five months after the Jan.6 uprising, the House and Senate reached an agreement that will award the Congressional Gold Medal to officers who have defended the Capitol.

But 21 House Republicans refused to support the legislation, the latest reminder that members of Congress still cannot agree on the facts of the deadly Capitol Hill riot.

The final House vote on Tuesday was 406-21. The number of House Republicans voting against the bill has nearly doubled since the first time a version of the bill arrived in the House, as the vote when the bill was passed by the House in March was 413-12. Republican Representative Lance Gooden of Texas was the only GOP member to vote no in March and change his vote to yes this time around.

The House and Senate had passed their own resolutions to award the medals, but the initial legislation varied. The revised bills will now award three medals – one to the entire United States Capitol Police Force and one to the Metropolitan Police Department, “so that the sacrifices of deceased officers and their families, and contributions other law enforcement agencies that responded to the call of duty on January 6, 2021, can be recognized and honored in a timely manner.

A third will be on display at the Smithsonian Institution, along with a plaque listing all of the law enforcement agencies that have protected and defended the Capitol.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told reporters she voted against the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Hill police officers and the MPD because she did not believe legislation should designate Jan.6 as an insurrection.

“I wouldn’t call it an insurgency,” Greene told reporters.

Greene also said she had problems with the wording of the bill which referred to the Capitol complex as “the temple of our American democracy.”

“It is not a temple. It’s safe, ”Greene said.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky also said his vote against the legislation was due to the language of the bill, particularly the references to the Capitol as a temple and Jan. 6 as an insurgency.

“There are cases or trials going on right now, indictments against people, and I think if we called it an insurgency it could affect their case,” he said. declared. “If they just wanted to give the police recognition, they could have done it without trying to make him partisan,” he said.

When asked if he thought what happened on January 6 was an insurgency, he replied, “I think it was a crowd but I don’t think it was an insurgency, no.

Pressed again, he said, “They were protesting and I don’t approve of the way they protested, but it was not an insurrection. My God. Can you imagine what a real insurgency would look like?

Other members such as Rep. Andrew Clyde and Rep. Andy Biggs ignored questions from CNN asking to explain their votes.

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, who has openly criticized former President Donald Trump and his supporters who remain in the House, publicly criticized his 21 colleagues who voted against the legislation.

“How you can vote no to that is beyond me,” Kinzinger tweeted after the vote. “Again, denying an insurgency is too. Thank you to the courageous Capitol (and DC metro PD). At the 21st: they will continue to defend your right to vote no anyway.

In February, the Senate unanimously voted to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Officer Eugene Goodman, which single-handedly drove an insurgent crowd away from the Senate chamber minutes before that the doors of the chamber not be sealed with senators still inside. But the house version of the legislation chose to award the medal to the entire police force rather than picking an individual for the medal.

The legislation names several officers, including Goodman, for their valor, saying that “Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan Police Department officer Jeffrey Smith, and those who sustained injuries, and courage of Capitol Hill Police Officer Eugene Goodman, exemplify the patriotism and commitment of Capitol Hill Police officers, and those of other law enforcement agencies, to risk their lives in the service of our country.

The 21 Republicans who voted against the bill are:

Lauren Boebert of ColoradoJohn Rose of TennesseeAndy Harris of MarylandThomas Massie of KentuckyBob Good of VirginiaLouie Gohmert of TexasBarry Moore of AlabamaRalph Norman of South CarolinaMatt Rosendale of MontanaMarjorie Taylor Greene of GeorgiaChip Roy of TexasPaul Gosar of ArizonaAndy Biggs ‘OhioScott Davidson of ArizonaWarren Davidson and FloridaGreg Steube of FloridaAndrew Clyde of GeorgiaJody Hice of GeorgiaMary Miller of IllinoisMichael Cloud of Texas

