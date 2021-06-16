Many Young People in China ‘Lie Flat’ When a Good Life Seems Unattainable Voice of America

WASHINGTON / TAIPEI – Fed up with a culture of overwork, open-air housing prices and soaring cost of living, many young Chinese are “lying flat” to express their frustration at the lack of upward social mobility .

Flat lie includes refusing to marry, have children, buy a house or car and join the company’s money-making machine, China says Zhihu online discussion forum. The tang ping movement is all about doing the bare minimum to maintain a minimalist lifestyle. He rejects the so-called “996 life” of working 9am to 9pm six days a week, a schedule of the tech industry that has bled in other sectors and often fails to provide sufficient income for people. workers exhausted to progress.

And that worries the Chinese authorities, because the government has long equated the employment of university graduates with social stability, according to the official. China daily. In the COVID-19-influenced labor market, the Class of 2021 competes for jobs with still unemployed members of the Class of 2020, according to the South China Morning Post.



Jiang Shuaihui, 25, a worker from Henan Province, plays video games in a rented room in the Tongzhou district of Beijing on February 25, 2016.

And because the post-pandemic recovery has been driven by an expansion of blue-collar jobs, according to The New York Times, lying flat makes sense to many.

“I graduated in architecture from a major university in Nanjing two years ago, but had difficulty finding a job and stayed there,” said Zhang, a 24-year-old. living in the rural area of ​​China’s Sichuan Province, southwest China. of his choice to lie flat. He asked VOA Mandarin to use only his last name for fear of attracting attention.

Zhang said that many of his classmates and friends are still trying to find their way in the big cities, “but they come home either with illnesses from overwork or with a mountain of debt.”

Lifestyle choice

“I chose to stay flat from the start. It is too difficult to buy a house and a car in the big cities. It’s hard to find someone to marry, and if you have kids you have to sign them up for all kinds of donation activities. give them a head start, ”he said. “So I chose my current lifestyle. Simple food, simple life, a few gigs to earn some money. “

The first online reference to the term appeared in March in the Tieba discussion forum on Chinese search engine Baidu. The anonymous post “Lying Flat Is Justice” described how to live a happy life without a stable income in a society where the average monthly income of college graduates in 2019 was just over $ 777, or RMB 5,400, according to the website. . China banking news.

“You are just lying flat. Lying flat at home, lying flat outside, lying flat like cats and dogs in the street.… I choose to lie flat and I am no longer stressed”, said the post. The author, who did not specify his income, wrote that he worked for temporary concerts and spent around $ 32, or RMB 200, per month. The author of the article did not disclose his housing costs, but many young single Chinese adults live with their parents.



Ma Zhenguo, a systems engineer at RenRen Credit Management Co., sleeps on a cot in the office after finishing work early in the morning in Beijing, China on April 27, 2016.

The government responds

At the end of May, the Chinese government opposed such notions. “China is at one of the most important stages of its long road to national rejuvenation. Young people are the hope of this country, and neither their personal situation nor the situation of this country will allow them to” stay at dish collectively, “” said one May 28 editorialin the Global Times, a tabloid controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and quoted by South China Morning Post.

Analysts say the lie-flat attitude is rooted in the lack of upward social mobility. People born in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s benefited from Deng Xiaoping’s policy in 1978, a series of transformative economic reforms that opened up China to the international community and foreign investment. The reform paved the way for the emergence of Chinese companies of international scope, such as Huawei and Alibaba.

“During Deng Xiaoping’s time, China initiated the policy of ‘let some people get rich first,'” Mandarin Xie Fei, host of the Henan Broadcasting System and news commentator at the Henan Broadcasting System, told VOA. Chinese television Zhejiang. “Yet the current generation finds that they no longer have the same opportunities as their parents to access upward mobility. In other words, they cannot expect explosive growth in wealth like the generation of his parents. “

Based on 2017 data from the latest iteration of a recurring program Chinese poll According to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, people under the age of 35 experienced a high level of unstable jobs and relatively low wages. Lin Thung-Hong, a researcher at the Institute of Sociology of Academia Sinica in Taiwan, said that this was in part due to the economic downturn in 2015 and 2016. One of the main findings of the survey is that graduates academics in China are struggling to find jobs.

“China’s economic development has leveled off, young people have fewer job opportunities and the reclining attitude reflects the hardships of the overall economy in China,” he told VOA Mandarin.

“Simply not sustainable”

Once graduates find jobs, many believe they are expected to be overworked. Lucy Li, 35, works in the banking industry in Beijing. She asked to use a pseudonym, fearing retaliation from her employer.

“I know 996 is prevalent in the tech industry, but now it has spread to all industries,” she told VOA Mandarin. “In our bank, the management will drop by unexpectedly around 8 p.m. to see who is still working, and those who are still in the office are the ones who are promoted.”

“So everyone ends up working 12 hours a day,” she said. “It’s just not sustainable.”

Another worker, Wang, said he quit his job at tech giant Alibaba because he often started work around 9 a.m., returned home around 7 p.m. and then returned to the office after his two children have gone to bed, or around 9 p.m. office, he usually worked until midnight or until 2-3 a.m. if he was developing a product or if it was peak season. He asked VOA Mandarin to only use his last name to avoid drawing attention.

“It’s just a culture. We do the things we love, but it’s also quite exhausting if you work 24/7,” he told VOA Mandarin.

In 2019, Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, said on China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo that “it’s a blessing to be able to do 996.”

“If you don’t do 996 when you’re young, when can you do it? If we do things that we love, 996 isn’t a problem at all,” he wrote. Widely criticized, the post was deleted.

Culture 996 led to death from overwork, a phenomenon first recognized in Japanese work culture, or karoshi. Japan Passed Working Style Reform Bill in 2018 to limit brutally long working weeks.

Earlier this year in China, the deaths of two employees of the online agricultural marketplace Pinduoduo sparked discussions about overwork. Many young people took to social media to say they didn’t want the 996 lifestyle, and they began to advocate for a more relaxed attitude towards work.

May 28, Weibo surveyed users about lying flat. Of the 241,000 people who responded to the survey, 43% strongly agreed with the concept, 31% said they somewhat agreed with it and 18% said they would like to stay flat. , but they have too many other responsibilities. About 80% of Weibo’s 850 million users are between the ages of 17 and 33, according to a advertising guide on the site.

The popularity of the lying-flat movement worries Beijing because it goes against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s notion of a Chinese dream. In 2012, Xi used the term when he was first promoted to the highest post in the Communist Party, saying China must “strive to realize the Chinese dream of a great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” .

the World time quoted Chinese sociologists and educators, saying that the younger generations are more egocentric and more sensitive to pressure than their elders. down ‘like catharsis and adjustment,’ the article said.

The official Xinhua News Agency wrote in a comment posted at the end of May that “lying flat is shameful. Only hard work brings happiness.”

Xinhua then released a video of an 86-year-old Chinese scientist named Zhao, who gets up at 4 a.m. to work every morning. “After his retirement, he still works 10 to 12 hours a day on a voluntary basis for the country and for the people”, Xinhua said.

The video sparked a new wave of criticism among Chinese netizens. A message read: “The scientist is at his fifth level of need, which is to realize his worth in life. I am at the first level, which is survival. How can you compare the two? The other said, “Flattening is not something I really enjoy; it’s a helpless option under the unbearable pressure of life.”

Lin, with the Academia Sinica, said that the immobility of the Chinese economy, society and politics has led to the stagnation of the entire national mobility system. And without social mobility, there would be no “Chinese dream”.

“People are lying flat. The country is dreaming. It’s quite ironic,” he told VOA Mandarin.