All resources used for the development of the agricultural sector: PM





ISLAMABAD / APP – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction at the measures taken by the current government to revive the agricultural sector in the country.

Speaking to Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, the prime minister said that all resources were used for further development of the agricultural sector in the country.

He said that the measures taken by the current government to revive the agricultural sector have given small farmers a fair return on their work. This, the prime minister said, improves their quality of life and has a positive impact on the country’s economy. The Minister of National Food Security briefed the Prime Minister on the record production of wheat, rice, corn, peanuts, onion and potato in the country, and the measures taken for the development of the breeding in the country.

Cotton seedling targets

completed on 1.96 million hectares

Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam was informed on Monday that cotton planting had been completed on 1.96 million hectares against set targets of 2.32 million hectares .

The minister chaired a meeting, which was held here to discuss the intervention price of cotton, in addition to taking stock of the current harvest situation, in addition to reviewing the position of inputs, said A press release. The meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and representatives from all provincial ministries and related departments. The meeting was briefed on cotton cultivation in potential areas of the four provinces and informed that Punjab has completed planting over 1.35 million hectares against the set target of 1.6 million hectares. ‘hectares.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province had completed its task on 0.533 million hectares against its set target of 0.64 million hectares during the current planting season. The meeting was informed that cotton planting had been completed so far on 1.96 million hectares of land against the set target of 2.32 million hectares of land, adding that around 84 percent of the goals for the current season had been achieved so far and that numbers are expected to rise further over the coming days. Representatives from the Sindh Ministry of Agriculture informed the meeting that due to the shortage of irrigation water during the season, cotton seedlings remained below their actual potential and stressed the need to take action. to increase the area of ​​cotton production.

