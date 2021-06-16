How Yogi Adityanath, fresh out of his meeting with Modi-Shah, plans to allay anger over Covid management

Text size:

New Delhi: Speeding up development work in Ayodhya, spreading anger among BJP workers, visiting families affected by Covid and filling vacant board and company positions are some of the measures the minister is taking. Uttar Pradesh chief Yogi Adityanath has taken since returning from Delhi last Friday.

Adityanath, facing the flak for its management of Covid-19, has met Interior Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda during his two-day visit to the nation’s capital. He was tasked with undertaking a course correction and effectively combating the ruling opposition ahead of the 2022 legislative elections in the state.

The main agenda, BJP leaders said, are proposals to improve infrastructure in Ayodhya and speed up construction of the Ram Temple.

On Saturday, one day after his return from Delhi, the Chief Minister led a meeting of the Ayodhya Vision Document Committee, during which he reviewed the progress of the draft development plans of 1,100 acres for the city.

The plans include the construction of a Sri Ram Airport in Ayodhya, a township equipped with solar power, the development of the Saryu River front, an international museum, a tourist house and various roads and gates, all of which will be based on the Ramayana theme.

Sources at the meeting said the chief minister granted Ayodhya Development Authority, the nodal body, approval for the airport and a few other projects. Sources added, however, that the layout will only be finalized after a review meeting by the Prime Minister.

Very soon, the prime minister himself will hold a review meeting to finalize the new Ayodhya city plan, an official said. The state government has agreed, but the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is monitoring the development. Within two to three weeks, the PM will review the vision plan, the initial cost of which is estimated at nearly Rs 20,000 crore. This could increase later, depending on the changes.

Adityanath followed the meeting by announcing some other development plans for Ayodhya on Monday, which includes a Rs 400 crore integrated bus terminal for tourists. On the same day, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a four-lane highway connecting the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road with the new airport.

There are a few more projects planned for the new city, which will be announced once the prime minister finalizes the plan, the official quoted above said.

When Adityanath was reviewing Ayodhya’s vision plan on Saturday, trust chairman Ram Janmabhoomi and former PMO official Nripendra Misra held a meeting in Ayodhya to find ways to speed up construction of the Ram temple.

The construction agency was ordered to complete foundation work by October under all circumstances, an official present at the meeting said. So when the Chief Minister went to Ayodhya for Deepotsav (celebrations that the state government holds every year during Diwali in Ayodhya), he can visit the temple and offer puja.

A senior UP BJP leader said: The BJP has kept Ram Mandir’s promise, so naturally this will be one of the major achievements that will be highlighted in the election campaign. The momentum of construction is necessary to show the faithful our commitment. Ram is a symbol of development, which will be featured in the campaign.

A massive awareness campaign to calm the anger of Covid

The Uttar Pradesh BJP is also seeking to allay anger against the government over its handling of Covid.

At first, the state unit began to reach out to family members of party workers who died during Wave 2, especially those fighting for beds and oxygen. There have been complaints that the government has done little to help them.

This process, however, was underway even before Adityanath’s visit to Delhi.

Since early June, the state’s BJP chairman, Swatantra Dev Singh, has visited affected families of BJP workers in 15 districts of the state. The party has also offered monetary assistance in a few cases.

BJP sources said that at the cabinet meeting on Monday, Adityanath asked his ministers to visit families affected by Covid in their constituencies, review state government programs on the ground and list complaints against their implementation.

He also urged his ministers to meet with BJP workers and block mandal officials, in addition to visiting health centers to meet with anganwadi and other frontline workers.

Ministers were also invited to visit Common Service Center (CSC) ration stores in their mandates to check for any gaps in the distribution of rations and other programs.

On Delhi’s suggestion to streamline government-party relations, the chief minister told officials that with any distribution of government funds and aid related to Covid or any other program, greater importance should be granted to elected members, district panchayat president, deputy deputy.

Lallu Singh, BJP leader and MP for Faizabad, told ThePrint that this was one of the main grievances of party officials.Officials just don’t listen to elected members, Singh said. Even for Ayodhya’s development, they know more than I do. They are more involved in planning and development.

Greet disgruntled workers and managers

To welcome disgruntled workers and leaders ahead of the 2022 election, the chief minister and his party have started filling vacancies on various boards, nigams and commissions.

There are also vacancies in various party cells, from governance to media cells.

The immediate concern is the election of the assembly, and therefore various infrastructure projects have been unveiled, a second senior BJP leader said. The new Ayodhya township will not only give us an advantage in religious consolidation, it will create jobs that UP desperately needs.

He added that one of the main concerns of the high command in Delhi was the devastation of Covid-19 in the state.The ministers were therefore tasked with reaching out to affected families and creating positive feelings, he said. With the focus on the Prime Minister’s preparations for the third wave of Covid, we were told to visit primary health centers to check for gaps and manage perceptions on the ground.

