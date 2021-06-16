Police arrest 3,823 extortionists on instructions from Jokowi





Jakarta – After the action of illegal taking (extortion) which disturbed the inhabitants was highlighted by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the National Police immediately proceeded to mass arrests of the perpetrators. brutality. During the period June 11-14, 2021, the National Police arrested 3,283 thugs and extortionists at 1,368 points. “Based on the data compiled from the results of the operations of violence and extortion from 11 to 14 June 2021 which were carried out at 1,368 localization points, there are 6 Polda with the highest number of arrested perpetrators ”, Said the head of the public relations division of the Public relations division of the national police Kombes Ahmad Ramadhan through his presentation at the police headquarters on Wednesday (16/6/2021). Ramadan mentions the authors brutality Most of them are being pursued by the Central Java Police. Central Java Police arrested 922 people, four of whom were investigated. “The Central Java police force has up to 922 people. The banditry has 449 people (4 fingerprints and 439 trainings). The 473 extortionists are being supervised,” he said. Then stop the culprit brutality followed by the West Java Police (Jabar) who arrested 894 people. After that there was the North Sumatran Police with a total of 696 people arrested. “The West Java Regional Police has 894 people. The thugs are 348 people (168 fingerprints and 180 coaching). Extortion is 546 people (92 fingerprints and 454) coaching,” Ramadhan said. “Polda North Sumatra up to 696 people. Thief of 20 people (8 fingerprints and 12 coaching). Extortion of 676 people (20 fingerprints and 656 coaching),” he continued. In addition, Ramadhan said, Banten police have taken action against 643 perpetrators brutality. However, all the perpetrators received only coaching, none of them entered the investigative process. In addition, the East Java Regional Police (Jatim) arrested 386 people. Meanwhile, Polda Metro Jaya arrested 282 people. “Polda Jatim up to 386 people. Rogue 210 people (73 fingerprints and 137 coaching). Extortion of 176 people (28 fingerprints and 148 coaching),” Ramadhan explained. “PMJ up to 282 people. Rogue 137 people (13 fingerprints and 124 coaching) Extortion 145 people. (16 fingerprints and 129 coaching),” he continued. Jokowi calls the head of the national police As is known, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo because he had heard complaints from truck drivers about thugs in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. The police immediately moved and arrested the thugs in Tanjung Priok. On a Satpres YouTube show, Jokowi met truck drivers while examining vaccines at Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) Tanjung Priok. This is when the drivers complain about the thugs. Jokowi then called the head of the national police in the presence of the drivers. He called on the national police chief to arrest the extortionists and thugs in Tanjung Priok. “Mr. Police Chief, right, I’m in Tanjung Priok, there are a lot of complaints from container drivers related to illegal charges, extortion, Fortune, NBC PT, then Depo Dwipa, first Second, when there is a traffic jam, there are a lot of drivers “The driver who was attacked by thugs, please resolve this complaint, that’s all, Mr. Chief of the national police, “Jokowi said as in a video broadcast on the presidential YouTube Secretariat on Thursday (10/6). Watch the video “Moment Jokowi Calls National Police Chief Calls for Priok’s Extortion to Be Overcome”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (knv / knv)

