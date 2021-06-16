QWP flays center for slashing KP’s share of augmentation budget – Journal





PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan party has criticized the federal government for reducing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share of the development budget.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao rejected the 10 percent increase in government employee wages and pensions as relief ad hoc in the federal budget and said it should have been increased by 25 percent.

He said the federal government’s flawed economic policies made the lives of the poor miserable.

Per capita debt now stands at 172,727 rupees, which speaks volumes about the poor performance of leaders, he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said the country’s total debt had climbed to 38 trillion rupees by the end of March 2021. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always used derogatory language against his political rivals, but that he was unable to tolerate criticism.

Imran had claimed to prefer suicide to seeking loans from international money lending institutions, but now he has buried Pakistan under IMF loans, he said and asked the prime minister to keep his promise. .

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ignored in the federal budget because there was no mega recovery project for the poverty-stricken province.

He predicted that the federal government would soon announce an increase in the price of petroleum products to ensure the collection of petroleum taxes up to Rs 610 billion.

The QWP chief said cutting Rs 26 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s development budget would worsen the province’s financial woes. He added that it was a sheer injustice on the part of the federal government.

He said the federal government allocated 54 billion rupees to the tribal districts instead of the 100 billion rupees promised.

He said most of the financial problems facing the province were due to the delay in releasing the funds owed, including the hydel net profit and the allocation of the NFC.

Skiandar Sherpao said other provinces are using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s water share but the federal government has not paid billions of rupees to the province.

He also spoke about the KP’s rights to natural gas, oil and other natural resources and asked the center to release the pending funds to eliminate the unrest among the Pakhtuns.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 June 2021

