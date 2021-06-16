Pondicherry to Host 4 Day Vaccination Festival Starting Today | Latest India News





The government of Pondicherry will organize from Wednesday a four-day vaccination festival to fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the territory of the Union. Health Secretary T Arun said in a statement that his department is organizing the festival along with other departments in more than 100 centers across the Union territory. Arun said a special camp was held in Karuvadikuppam on Tuesday to immunize people with disabilities and their parents or guardians. Nearly 150 people have been vaccinated in the camp, he added. The official further said the government would also soon deploy health workers to immunize people with disabilities at home. The vaccination would be carried out in public hospitals, primary health centers also in designated centers in the four regions of Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahé and Yanam. Arun said that the joint efforts of the health department in association with other departments, political leaders, public opinion leaders, voluntary organizations, self-help groups and other stakeholders had been initiated. to organize the vaccination festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took the initiative to organize the ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccination festival) to accelerate the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19. The four-day “Tika Utsav” began on April 11 and ended on April 14. Prime Minister Modi called this the start of the second great war against the Covid-19 pandemic and called for maximum vaccinations among eligible age groups. We must strive for optimal use of the country’s immunization capacity. It’s a way to increase our capacity, he said. Vaccinating as many people as possible is one of the effective ways to counter the spread of Covid-19, according to health experts and the government.

