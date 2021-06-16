China offers a glimpse of Tibetan life without the Dalai Lama

LHASA, China (AP) – A strong wind waves yellow prayer flags as dozens of Tibetans, some on crutches, circle a shrine as part of an age-old Buddhist ritual. Across the street, a red banner spells out a new belief system, applied with growing fervor, of the ruling Communist Party in China.

“Xi Jinping’s new socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics is the guide for the whole party and all nationalities to fight for the great rejuvenation of China,” proclaims the sign in Tibetan and Chinese writing, referring to the Chinese leader, who has sought to make its mark on virtually every aspect of life in the vast county.

Lately this has increasingly embraced religion, both in central China and on its fringes, such as Tibet. The party is pushing for a program to sinise Tibetan life through programs aimed at separating Tibetans from their language, their culture and especially their devotion to the Dalai Lama, the traditional spiritual leader of Tibet who has lived in exile since 1959. .

In the sunny courtyard of Jokhang Temple, one of the holiest sites in Tibetan Buddhism, Chief Monk Lhakpa said the Dalai Lama was not his spiritual leader. When asked who was, he replied, “Xi Jinping.

The Associated Press has joined a rare and tightly controlled media tour of Tibet highlighting what the government describes as the social stability and economic development of the region after 70 years of Communist Party rule. Stops included monasteries, temples, schools, poverty reduction projects, and tourist spots.

This seems to reflect the party’s confidence that it prevails in the global public opinion battle over Tibet. As a counterweight, Tibetan rights groups continue to report frequent detentions, economic marginalization, a suffocating security presence, and strong pressure to assimilate into China’s Han majority while pledging loyalty to the Communist Party.

Tibetans in exile say they were effectively independent for centuries and accuse China of trying to wipe out the Buddhist culture and language from Tibet while exploiting its natural resources and encouraging the Chinese to settle there for d other parts of the country. Beijing claims Tibet has long been part of China and that the Communists freed hundreds of thousands of illiterate serfs when they overthrew the ruling theocracy in 1951.

Security has been stepped up considerably since widespread anti-government protests in 2008, shortly before the Beijing Summer Olympics, accompanied by redoubled economic development efforts and declining Buddhist influence. In the model village of Baji, east of the capital Lhasa, locals dressed in traditional clothing told foreign journalists how poverty-reduction campaigns had changed their lives.

“Times have changed, so people’s demands have changed. People used to need religious beliefs for spiritual nourishment, but now we don’t have any, ”said Tsering Yudron, 25, an accountant.

The government highlights the billions of dollars it has invested in roads, airports, railways, schools and hospitals, saying development has doubled life expectancy, brought electrification, jobs and opportunities in a region that has long lagged behind.

“Tibet has eradicated extreme poverty,” reads a 2019 government report on Tibet. “People are now leading better lives and living in contentment. A whole new socialist Tibet has taken shape.

The impact on traditional culture has been striking. Like Christians and Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists are under increasing pressure to “sinize” their religions as part of a program proposed by Xi, China’s most authoritarian ruler since Mao Zedong. While the crackdown has been less harsh than in neighboring Xinjiang, which has seen mass incarcerations of Turkish Muslims, residents are under extreme pressure to watch each other and infractions can result in long prison terms. according to rights groups.

The party has developed a system to control Tibetans through their faith, said Robert Barnett, a Tibet specialist at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. Especially since the 2008 protests, the government has sought to “get the love of the Communist Party into the minds of Tibetans when they are children,” he said. From campuses to homes, portraits of Xi now hang on the walls of homes and temples, much like the Dalai Lama’s pictures once.

“Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in its adaptation to socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context,” Xi said last year at a meeting focusing on Tibet.

China has increasingly vilified the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet amid a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, and in recent years has renounced his political role as head of the self-proclaimed Tibetan government in exile. . Seeking to quell protests that erupt every ten years or so, the party banned all images of the Dalai Lama in 1996, excluded the exiled leader from books and broadcasts, and installed cadres in most villages, monasteries and convents.

While the Dalai Lama says he is only seeking meaningful autonomy under Chinese rule, Beijing accuses him of supporting terrorism and seeking to separate Tibet from China, and has cut off all contact with its representatives.

As the Dalai Lama will soon turn 86, attention has increasingly turned to the issue of his succession, or reincarnation according to traditional belief. The successor is traditionally identified by senior monastic disciples, on the basis of spiritual signs and visions. But China says only Beijing can nominate the next Dalai Lama in a ceremony using a golden ballot box to be chosen from candidates approved by the central government.

“The reincarnation of living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, must comply with Chinese laws and regulations and follow religious rituals and historical conventions,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in 2019.





At the government-built Tibetan Buddhist College outside Lhasa, more than 900 students study religion as well as politics, law, computers, Chinese and Tibetan. Among them are eight monks aged 7 to 11, recognized as reincarnations or “living Buddhas”.

Chalk art celebrating 70 years of China’s military takeover of Tibet adorns the wall next to a portrait of Xi in a classroom taught in Tibetan.

“We must adhere to the party leadership on religious affairs and the sinization of religions. We must continue to adapt religions to China’s socialist system, ”said Zhang Liangtian, the top Communist Party official at the university.

China has built a network of schools and institutions across Tibet to try to fabricate a “domestic version” of Tibetan Buddhism to counter exiled rulers, said Dibyesh Anand, director of the country’s international relations department. University of Westminster in London.

The goal, says Anand, is to change the very heart of Tibetan Buddhism by confusing the Dalai Lama and his leadership, and ultimately to dismantle his legacy as “supreme national leader.”

China has sought to raise other spiritual figures, in particular the second figure in Tibetan Buddhism, the Panchen Lama. A boy recognized by the Dalai Lama as the new Panchen disappeared soon after and Beijing produced his own successor, whose legitimacy is much disputed.

Zhang, the highest official of the Tibet Buddhism College party, said that while the Dalai Lama had “betrayed his country”, the Panchen Lamas “love the country and the religion”.

Barnett said the tight management of schools is a campaign to change the minds of future generations of Tibetans to “lobby to eliminate the possibility of people listening to the Dalai Lama if they even hear what he says.” needs a religious leader to act as a proxy to control Tibet, Barnett said.

“This is a long-term historic project to control the next Dalai Lama,” he said, “although you cannot control this one.”