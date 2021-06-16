Face to face: Biden and Putin ready for long-awaited summit

By AAMER MADHANI and JONATHAN LEMIRE

GENEVA (AP) President Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin meet for their much-anticipated summit in the Swiss capital on Wednesday, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when the two leaders agree that US-Russian relations are at most low. .

For four months, the two leaders exchanged bitter rhetoric. Biden has repeatedly called on Putin for malicious cyber attacks by Russia-based hackers against US interests, contempt for democracy with the imprisonment of the main Russian opposition leader and interference in the US elections.

Putin, for his part, reacted with hoaxes and obscurations by pointing to the January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol to assert that the United States does not have to lecture on democratic standards and insisting that the Russian government was not involved in any election interference or cyberattacks despite US intelligence showing otherwise.

Now, they will meet for their first face-to-face as leaders, a conversation expected to last four to five hours. In advance, both sides decided to lower expectations.

Even so, Biden called it an important step if the two nations ultimately manage to find stability and predictability “in their relationship, a seemingly modest goal for the president to deal with the person he sees as one of the adversaries. most ferocious in America.

We should decide where it’s in our mutual interest, in the interest of the world, to cooperate, and see if we can do it, ”Biden told reporters earlier this week. And the areas on which we do not agree, make it clear what the red lines are. “

The arrangements for the meeting were carefully choreographed and vigorously negotiated by both parties.

Biden first kicked off the meeting in a phone call in April in which he informed Putin he would expel several Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on dozens of people and businesses, as part of an effort to hold the Kremlin accountable for meddling in last year’s presidential election and hacking federal agencies.

Poutine and his entourage will arrive first at the summit site: Villa La Grange, a large lakeside mansion located in Geneva’s largest park. Next are Biden and his team. Swiss President Guy Parmelin will greet the two leaders.

The three will spend some time together in front of the cameras, but only Parmelin is expected to comment, according to a senior administration official who informed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Biden and Putin will first hold a relatively intimate meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Each side will have a translator.

The meeting will then expand to include five senior assistants on each side.

Once the meeting is over, Putin will hold a solo press conference, and then Biden will follow suit. The White House opted against a joint press conference, deciding it did not want to appear to be uplifting Putin at a time when the president is urging European allies to pressure Putin to remove a myriad of provocations.

Biden sees himself with few foreign policy peers. He traveled the world as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and was given difficult foreign policy assignments by President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president. His portfolio included messy places like Iraq and Ukraine and weighed the courage of Chinese Xi Jinping when he came to power.

He has repeatedly stated that he believes that executing an effective foreign policy comes from forming strong personal relationships, and he has been successful in building relationships with figures like the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Biden has described as an autocrat, and mainstream politicians like the Canadian Justin Trudeau.

But with Putin, who the president said is a killer “and has no soul,” Biden has long been wary. At the same time, he recognizes that Putin, he remained the most powerful figure in Russian politics during the five American presidents, is not without talent. Biden suggested this week that he approached his meeting with Putin with caution.

He’s brilliant. He’s tough, “Biden told reporters. And I found him to be, as they say, a worthy opponent.”

There are hopes of finding small areas of agreement.

No commitments were made, but according to the senior administration official, it is hoped that both sides will return their ambassadors to their respective posts after the meeting. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was recalled from Washington about three months ago after Biden called Putin a killer, and United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow almost two months ago, after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

The two ambassadors will be in Geneva during Wednesday’s meeting.

Biden administration officials say they believe common ground can be found on arms control. International arms control groups are pressuring Russian and US leaders to start pushing for new arms control by holding Strategic Stability Talks, a series of government-to-government talks meant to unravel the many areas disagreement and tension on the national security front.

The Biden team will emphasize their cybersecurity concerns. In recent months, Russian-based hackers have launched crippling attacks against a major US pipeline and a Brazil-based meat supplier that operates in the US

The Russian side has said that the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an internal political matter and an area in which Putin will not engage Biden. But senior administration official Biden said there was no issue that was off the president’s agenda, “suggesting Navalny will be raised.

The meeting will certainly invite comparisons to President Donald Trump’s 2018 meeting with Putin in Helsinki, where the two leaders held a joint press conference and Trump sided with Russian denials when asked if Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Biden prepared for his one-on-one by reviewing documents and consulting with officials across government and outside advisers. Aides said the level of preparedness was not unusual. Biden, in a brief exchange with reporters upon his arrival in Geneva on Tuesday evening, sought to give the impression that he wasn’t sweating on his big date.

I’m always ready, Biden said.