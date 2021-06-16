FTSE 100 holds as Boris Johnson faces backbench fury over lockdown





T The FTSE 100 was expected to remain stable today even as discontent over Boris Johnson’s extension of Covid lockdowns spread through the Conservative ranks. Reports suggested the prime minister was facing a growing backlash from his own MPs against delaying the reopening of the economy until July 19. Even the moderates of the party would have hesitated in their support. Support from the Labor Party means the delay will pass through parliament, but the Tories are increasingly talking about revolt, according to some reports. Signs suggest that the growth of cases may stabilize, adding to the concerns of backbenchers that the government has paid too much attention to overly cautious scientists. The shares of some hospitality and travel companies have been severely affected by the extension, adding to the extreme pain they have suffered during the pandemic. Calls have multiplied in these neighborhoods for the government to delay the reduction of support programs in the weeks to come. The FTSE 100 is expected to trade relatively flat, up 8 points to 7,180, according to IG platform traders. This was the view before UK inflation data was released at 7 a.m., which is expected to show consumer prices rose 1.8% over the year. through May, with base prices up 1.5%. The big question is whether these increases are long term or just temporary linked to the turmoil in supply chains and other factors caused by the pandemic and Brexit. Some fear that it will be permanent due to the extremely high ex-factory prices. These reached 9.9% in April and are expected to reach 10.6% in May. A few weeks ago, such numbers would have triggered a surge in bond yields as markets predicted that the Bank of England would be forced to cut its covid monetary support – interest rates and QE close to zero. But the rhetoric has changed because, alongside the US Federal Reserve, the Bank has made it clear that it needs further signs of a return to normalization of the economy before acting. No policy change is expected before next year by the financial markets. Today we get the point of view of Fed policymakers at a press conference and rate decision in Washington DC. Markets are more expecting the same message from Governor Jay Powell that perhaps 8 million more people are unemployed in the United States than before the pandemic and inflationary pressures are transient. Indeed, some exceptional employment figures in the United States were subsequently revised downwards and the employment data for April and May were disappointing for some. Without a doubt, while job growth may not be the million per month that many hoped, the U.S. economy is on a rapid upward trajectory, suggesting that blunderbuss’s current approach to help the economy with monetary assistance starts to seem too generous. READ MORE The Fed could, with this in mind, today discuss very early measures to consider tapering in the fall. The question is whether the financial markets react extremely to such cues and cause policymakers to revert to the current price. With so much influence in the world, some argue that the financial markets have so much power that they can increasingly shake the central bank’s dog. Analysts at Liberum stockbrokers believe investors are getting too carried away with their forecast for corporate profit growth for 2021. They issued a note to clients suggesting that inflation and higher long-term bond yields would be difficult for CEOs to overcome. The next earnings season will be a key reality check, he predicted, urging investors to look to companies with high margins and high profitability. So-called value stocks – those such as banks and engineers – which are more mature, with lower margins but with reliable dividends – will underperform under this shift but will represent good business in time for a rally. 2022, said Liberum. Some market analysts have been predicting the shift to value stocks since last fall’s vaccine breakthroughs wore off as tech companies came back to favor with some investors.

