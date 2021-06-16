Trump tried to force DOJ to back his 2020 electoral coup





Trump and Mark Meadows, partners in witchcraft. Photo credit: Alexandre Drago / REUTERS

By all recent precedents, Joe Biden won and Donald Trump lost the last presidential election on November 7, 2020, when media reporters called him out for Democrat. This result became legally final no later than December 9, when the 50 states had certified the presidential winner. It was the day after the Safe Harbor deadline established by the 1887 Electoral Tally Act, which prohibited any changes in electoral votes. If there was any doubt about who won, it should have ended on December 14, when the Electoral College votes were officially cast, giving Biden 306 votes to 232 Trumps.

Yet, as we know, Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse that loss continued well beyond that point of no return, becoming what can only be described as an attempted electoral coup that included an effort to get Vice President Mike Pence to illegally evict the state. -certified electoral votes and a fiery speech to an enraged crowd ready to march on Capitol Hill to prevent Congress from recognizing Bidens’ election. And now, as Axios reports, documents released by the US House Oversight Committee show that Trump and various underlings, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, have repeatedly lobbied the US. Senior Justice Ministry officials to investigate baseless conspiracy theories and challenge the 2020 election results. All of these potentially nefarious activities occurred long after the election results were resolved. And it was relentless: The documents illustrated attempts by then-chief of staff Mark Meadows to ask DOJ officials on at least five occasions to pursue allegations of voter fraud.

On the same day the Electoral College made Bidens extremely official, Oval Office coordinator Molly Michael sent Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen (who was on the verge of becoming Acting Attorney General) documents and briefs. discussion of debunked electoral fraud allegations in Michigan. It didn’t matter then, or at least should have been. But it got worse on December 29, as The Hill explains:

The documents also revealed that Trump used official White House channels and a private attorney to urge the DOJ to file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court which asked the court to declare the Electoral College vote in six states that Trump lost cannot be counted and call for a special election to vote. for president.

As electoral law expert Rick Hasen observes, it’s hard to decide which is more outrageous the imaginative remedy for the fraud allegations already dismissed by all high-profile courts, or the sheer nerve of it all:

[L]and let’s not let the ridiculousness of the complaint obscure just how dangerous it was: here is the President of the United States directing a lawyer to pressure the Department of Justice to file a brief before the Supreme Court which reportedly urged the nomination of presidential voters by 5 states that Biden won (and which had previously nominated voters in accordance with the state’s legal process). It is nothing less than an attempt to use the courts to steal the elections. It is brazen, dangerous and an affront to the rule of law.

And this cannot be blamed on the subordinates, although many of them cooperated. As Axios notes, Trump personally pressured Rosen and then Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Clark to challenge the election results in the December 31, 2020 and January 3, 2021 meetings, according to emails. . Justice Department officials have privately mocked some of the White House’s claims, calling them sheer madness in one case and undeserving of an answer in another. But the calendar shows that as of early January Trump still believed he could stop Bidens’ inauguration. No wonder he’s ready to incite the Capitol Riot crowd on January 6.

Yes, with Trump we are dealing with someone so delusional that he apparently believes he will be reinstated as President this summer. But he was empowered by key elements of his staff, just as he is now empowered in his dreams of revenge and restoration by his political party. It thrills to think of what he could have done in a second term.

