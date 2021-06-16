Ex-President Donald Trump plans rally in Cleveland area, reports show: Overnight News Links





Ex-President Donald Trump to host his first post-presidential rally in Cleveland, reports say (Read More)

Charged State Representative Larry Householder slams eviction efforts as Ohio lawmakers plan ouster vote (Read More)

Hospitals and doctors would struggle to control the spread of disease under the Ohio House Vaccine Bill, opponents say (Read More)

Ohio Records 31 New Coronavirus Deaths, 296 New Cases: Tuesday Update (Read More)

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccines originally scheduled to expire next week are now valid until early August (Read more)

More Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Was In The United States By Christmas 2019 (Read More)

Novavax claims its vaccine is 90% effective; CDC Investigates Reports Of Heart Inflammation After Vaccination: Coronavirus Update For June 15, 2021 (Read More)

Watch the mother of a man killed at a New Years Eve party in Cleveland against the accused acquitted in the shooting (Read more)

Former St. Edward Wrestling Coach Pleads Guilty To Sexually Abusing Two Students (Read More)

Gunman kills 26-year-old man in Clevelands North Broadway neighborhood (Read more)

Ayesha Hardaway has been part of the monitoring team working to improve the department since a consent decree began with the Justice Department in 2015. She resigned on Monday.

A key member of the oversight team overseeing Cleveland Police Reform has resigned over policing comments (Read more)

The widening of the Lake Avenue sidewalk by Cleveland Metroparks to improve access to Edgewater Park is a great idea, despite a steep setback (Read more)

The Columbus-based owner of more than 100 malls across the country, including Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, filed for bankruptcy this week.

Owner of 100 Ohio-based malls, including Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, files for bankruptcy (Read more)

Head-on accident on I-90 in Willoughby Hills seriously injures 2 people (Read more)

Orange School District Updates Face Mask Procedures For Summer (Learn More)

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Asks Senator Sherrod Browns’ Committee For Federal Housing And Infrastructure Assistance (Read More)

Akron City reopens for in-person services starting June 15; Metered parking returns to downtown (Read more)

Ohio Senate Republicans Vote To Ban Municipal Broadband Programs (Read More)

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted hopes Ohio lawmakers will restore broadband funding and stop proposed ban on local programs (Read more)

