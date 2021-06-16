Modi could travel to the United States for the Quad summit | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could travel to the United States in the fall of 2021, if Covid-19 permits, for the first in-person Quad Summit to be held in Washington.

While there is no official confirmation of the dates, the joint statement released after the Quad leaders’ summit on March 12 indicated that there would be such a summit as soon as the opportunity arose. This was also confirmed in a television interview by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

If Modi goes, it will be his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden. It is not yet clear whether the Quad summit could be combined with bilateral engagement with the United States. Modi has yet another reason to travel to the United States in the fall of 2021 to attend the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The Quad Summit was actually announced by Bidens’ Indo-Pacific Tsar Kurt Campbell to an American think tank, the Center for New American Security (CNAS), a few days ago.

The goal, Campbell said, was to have an in-person Quad meeting here in the fall. Describing it as an ambitious meeting, he explained US plans for the planned summit. The first step, he said, would be to take the necessary steps for vaccine deliveries.

The Quad, at its last summit, decided to distribute one billion doses of J&J vaccine among Indo-Pacific countries by 2022. Biological E, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker has been selected for the job. Campbell said the project was on track despite the huge wave of Covid-19 in India.

Sources said the effort is currently on two fronts, first to increase the capacity of biologics with funding from Japan and the United States, and second, to expand production of the vaccines to other companies in India too.

Campbell said that aside from vaccines, the next Quad Summit could also focus on building infrastructure. A clue was given during the B3W (Build Back Better for the World) program of the G7 summits, generally considered to be a counter-step to the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).







