Spot the real muse in these paintings of Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika





Shruti Haasan shared this picture. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Highlights “Art and lame jokes from Santanu Hazarika,” Shruti wrote “Create your own paradise,” she added.

Shruti Haasan added a splash of color to her Instagram profile on Wednesday morning. She shared a series of photographs on her profile, in which she can be seen posing with some of the creations of her boyfriend and artist Santanu Hazarika. Shruti captioned the post: “The paradise we create within four walls to contain all of our dreams is the world that matters. Dripping paint, covered in chords and paw prints. These smallest things make a house what it is. Create your own paradise. Always, even in the darkest of times. Art and lame jokes by Santanu Hazarika. “

Take a look at the post here:

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative. Shruti and Santanu Hazarika appear frequently on their respective Instagram profiles. In one of her previous articles, the actress referred to Santanu and her pet as “containment buddies.” An excerpt from her post read: “These are such a tough times – I do silly things, creative things, boring chores to cheer myself up – I’m grateful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and so lovely souls. “

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has appeared in several Tamil and Bollywood films. She entered Bollywood with the 2009 movie Luck, starring Imran Khan. The actress has also appeared in films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. Its impressive lineup of films also includes Krack, Laabam. She will also be seen sharing screen space with the Baahubali Prabhas star in a film called Salaar.

