Xi urges CCP to promote kind image, but regime will not change its core: experts

As Beijing prepares for a major charm offensive to woo the West, don’t expect any real change from the Chinese Communist Party, but more cunning, analysts warn.

At the end of May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called a study session, asking senior Communist officials to make it a priority to create a Chinese image that is trustworthy, kind and respectable.

This, according to Xi, requires them to expand their circle of friends, win the majority, and pay attention to strategy and the art of storytelling warfare so that on key issues they can have their voices heard. They must set the tone to present themselves both open and confident, yet modest and humble nonetheless, Xi said.

The speech by the Communist leaders was a call to arms to the administration, said Sydney-based academic Feng Chongyi.

It is waging a war of words to control global narratives, Feng, a professor of Chinese studies at the University of Technology, told The Epoch Times.

Xi, he said, was trying to help his minions work more efficiently.

From a leadership perspective, the regime hasn’t done enough to fool the world with supposedly positive stories from China, so now it has to double down, Feng said.

A self-rescue measure

While the regime’s efforts to influence global discourse are not new, current international pressure has given it added urgency.

The Chinese regime has suffered a series of setbacks as its diplomats battled countries around the world in an aggressive approach known as Wolf Warrior Diplomacy.

In the European Union, lawmakers have put aside a draft EU-China trade deal that has been in the works for several years after Beijing imposed retaliatory sanctions on members of parliament.

Australia, which took the brunt of Beijing’s wrath after calling last year for an independent investigation into the origins of the pandemic, recently teamed up with New Zealand, a country which had criticized China reluctantly, to express serious concerns over Beijing’s tightening of control over Hong Kong. and his treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which a growing number of countries have recognized as genocide.

In the Philippines, Chinese regimes amassing hundreds of boats piloted by militias in disputed reefs in Manila’s territorial waters have sparked anger among officials in the country. The Philippine foreign minister posted on Twitter a swearword warning demanding that Chinese fishing vessels stay out of disputed waters. Even President Rodrigo Duterte, historically a friend of the regime, threatened to send military ships to the South China Sea to claim the resources of the disputed region.

NATO heads of state and government pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14. (Yves Herman / Pool / Reuters)

This week, the rich countries of the Group of Seven (G-7) and NATO focused on the challenges posed by the Chinese regime, a sign of a coordinated effort emerging from democracies to confront Beijing.

As the regimes’ handling of the pandemic comes under scrutiny, negative opinions about China rise in some countries, and anger grows over Beijing’s human rights violations, the West appears to be cornering the Chinese Communist Party. East-based writer and dissident Huang Jinqiu said. Chinese province of Zhejiang. The challenge is multifaceted, economic, military and ideological, he added.

From the ruling party’s perspective, there is a danger that the Cold War will heat up and it is anxious to get out of the dilemma, Huang said.

How to pierce it? You start by winning their hearts, he says. And that’s where the propaganda comes in.

This is a self-rescue measure to improve his overall image so that he’s not always the villain everyone is laughing at, he said.

Such propaganda could take various forms and not be as visible as people think, said Huang, who pointed to state-funded Chinese cultural programs, popular Chinese-owned apps and media infomercials of. Chinese state placed in western countries. electrical outlets.

Many Westerners may not want anything to do with China, but they may have a high opinion of TikTok and because of the product develop a more affectionate feeling for China, he said. referring to the Chinese-owned video app that the Trump administration had tried to ban over data security concerns.

Two-sided strategy

But Hua Po, a Beijing-based political analyst, warned that Chinese diplomats are unlikely to abandon their fiery rhetoric anytime soon.

While Xis calls for modesty and humility could seemingly contradict his aggressive style, for the regime, it is only a matter of strategy, Hua said.

So-called humility is just a tactic. You want to be a little more tactful in some area, like promoting Chinese culture, so it’s easier for people to accept [the propaganda].

But underlying this strategy, the goal is still the same: The regime will not back down in its power struggle of discourse with the West, Hua said, referring to Xi’s desire to control public debate in the West. the whole world.

In the meantime, the regime could opt for a softer approach towards certain countries to put them on its side, while maintaining an aggressive stance towards others, according to Hua. For example, it would mean being insistent on America, harsh retaliation against Australia, befriending Germany and European countries, and a combination of both for Canada.

The fact that Beijing was not going to retreat diplomatically was evident in the remarks made by scholar Zhang Weiwei, who was the only scholar invited to lecture to senior officials during the Xis study session, in an interview in English with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spokesperson Peoples Daily on June 1. .

Journalists sit next to screens showing Chinese leader Xi Jinping giving a video speech on November 4, 2020 (STR / AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese history had not yet been told very well to the outside world, especially in a language foreigners can understand, the Fudan University professor said. He blamed it as being primarily a problem on the part of the West.

Zhang further said that there is no way to contain a country like China. To do so, he said, would only result in mutually assured destruction.

Feng, the Sydney academic, described the new approach as a two-sided strategy.

This is not about rejecting Wolf Warrior diplomacy, but rather complementing it, he said. They hone their deception skills and become more cunning.

You play either wolf or cat depending on the circumstances, he said.

No matter how cunning the tactics are, there are limits to what the regime can do, Feng said.

The CCP has gone too far, he said. Even her friends, the so-called panda hugs, find it embarrassing to speak on their behalf.

Luo Ya contributed to this report.