MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, PSL Fantasy Cricket tips, 11 updates and more for today’s PSL match

Overview:

The Multan Sultans are doing very well in the second leg of the tournament, having won back-to-back games. Mohammad Rizwan is in the shape of a life and helped his team to their third victory in this league against Peshawar Zalmi. They have to wear the same shape in the upcoming matches.

With inspiring bowling performances against the Lahore Qalandars, the Quetta Gladiators broke their losing streak and recorded their 2nd win in this league. The signing of Jake Weatheralds is a boon to them and his performances will be crucial in this game as well.

Match details:

Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, Match 25

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and time: June 16 at 9:30 p.m. IST and 8:00 p.m. local time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

Pitch report:

The ticket office has it all. There is rhythm and the spinners also take their turn. Hitters will get full value if they put it in the holes. Anything over 170 is a good competitive score on that wicket.

Likely to play MUL vs QUE XIs: Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Quetta Gladiators

Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahoor Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain

Top picks for MUL vs QUE Dream11 match: Top batsmen

Sohaib Maqsood played a key role in the chase against Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 61 points on just 31 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes. In total in this tournament, he scored 227 points at an average of 45.4.

Jake Weatherald, who is playing this competition for the first time, has already scored 104 points in 3 matches with an average of 34.66. He can be a good choice of captain for your fantasy teams.

Best Versatile Choices

Mohammad Nawaz changed the course of the game with the ball against the Lahore Qalandars by picking up 2 important wickets with a saving of 4. In total he scalped 5 wickets and scored 99 points.

Top Bowler Choices

Shahnawaz Dhani is second in this year’s league’s biggest wicket-taker list, picking up 13 wickets in 6 games with the best numbers of 4 for 31.

Usman Shinwari was the player of the match against the Lahore Qalandars for his incredible bowling spell, where he picked up 3 wickets with a saving of 8.

Best choice of ATMs

Mohammad Rizwan is a must buy for your fantasy teams. He consistently scores points in all forms of play and has 408 points to his name in this year’s league.

MUL vs QUE Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: XI No.1 Game Suggestion for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imran Tahir, Usman Shinwari, Shahnawaz Dhani

Suggestion to play XI No.2 for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood (vc), Cameron Delport, Shimron Hetmyer, Jake Weatherald (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani

MUL vs QUE Risky choices of harbor master’s office:

Shimron Hetmyer hasn’t had a lot of chances so far in this tournament, but he’s known for his punching skills and can be a risky captain’s choice for your fantastic teams.

Mohammad Nawaz plays exceptionally well at bowling, and it’s hard to go against him when he has a trick. You can take a risk and choose him as the captain of your fantastic team.

Player to Avoid:

Blessing Muzarabani only played one game and also took a wicket. You can avoid it while building your fantastic teams.

Note: Updated Fantasy Teams and XIs for each match will be provided on our Telegram channel if the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

