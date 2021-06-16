Armenia, Artsakh condemn Erdogan’s visit to Shushi – Asbarez.com





The Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the Artsakh National Assembly on Tuesday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Shushi, where he and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement to ‘alliance. Saying that Shushi is a historic Armenian cultural center currently under Azerbaijani occupation, the Armenian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the joint visit of the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents. Yerevan also called the visit an outright provocation against regional peace and security. It should be noted that this visit was preceded by the destruction of the religious, historical and cultural heritage of the forcibly displaced Armenian indigenous population, including the desecration of the Saint Saviour’s Cathedral in Ghazanchetsots, targeted by the Turkish-Azerbaijani forces during and after the war. against Artsakh as well as the complete destruction of the memorial commemorating the victims of the Armenian genocide, said the Armenian foreign ministry, which accused Ankara and Baku of consolidating their use of forces against the people of Artsakh and of undermining international efforts to establish stability in the region. The restoration of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, which includes the de-occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh and the safe return of the displaced population, is essential to overcome the genocidal Turkish-Azerbaijani threat against the Armenian people, added Yerevan in a statement. , who also said he called for a settlement of the Karabakh conflict through the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Likewise, Artsakh’s foreign ministry also condemned Erdogan’s visit to Shushi, claiming it was a blatant violation of international law and further evidence of xenophobia, Turkey’s genocidal and terrorist policy. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Artsakh Foreign Ministry urged international community to condemn Turkey’s clear expansionist and extremist policies, saying Artsakh Foreign Ministry called for such visits, as well as ideas, statements , agreements reached and the glorification of the medieval expansionist policy expressed during them are a serious threat to international and regional security, a challenge to all civilized humanity, a blow to the reputation of all organizations and structures of which Turkey is a member. Artsakh National Assembly The various factions represented in the Artsakh parliament also issued a statement, in which they echoed the sentiments expressed by officials from Yerevan and Stepanakert and called on international organizations, the co-chair countries of the Minsk Group of l ‘OSCE, especially Russia, to curb Turkey’s aggressive aspirations which are fraught with new dangers. The lawmaker’s statement also called Erdogan’s uninvited visit to the occupied Artsakh territories, especially Shushi, a threat and yet another attempt to use force. This is a continuation of the opening of the Trophy Park in Baku which involves the adoption of new moral and psychological pressures against the Armenian people in the post-war period, lawmakers said referring to a open park in Baku the exhibition trophies collected on the battlefield of Armenian soldiers. Erdogan’s provocative action is an attempt to thwart Russia’s peacekeeping activities in the region and a devious plot to undermine fragile stability, Artsakh lawmakers said. Such a move by the Turkish president is a new challenge not only for Armenia and Artsakh, but also for Russia and Iran.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos