Republicans call Biden ‘soft’ on Russia, ignoring Trump’s defense of Putin





Ahead of President Bidens’ summit on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in an 18th-century villa, Congressional Republicans and conservative media like Fox News rallied around a succinct line of attack: Mr Biden is weak when it comes to dealing with the Russian leader.

Some of Mr. Bidens’ most prominent critics, however, neglect to mention their support for President Donald J. Trump as he spent four years seeking to befriend Mr. Putin, rejecting the aggressive behavior of Mr. Russia and complaining that a deep state and other actors in Washington were preventing it from making deals with Moscow.

Shortly before Mr Biden left on Air Force One from Brussels for Geneva on Tuesday, where he will meet Mr Putin for the first time in more than a decade, the Fox News website published an opinion piece of Mike Pompeo, who was Secretary of State under Mr. Trump, arguing that Mr. Biden is showing up with a weak, self-treating hand.

The idea that Mr. Biden is no match for the Russian has been a recurring theme in the networks’ programming in recent weeks.

On his prime-time show Monday night, Fox host Sean Hannity said Mr. Putin will see with his own eyes how weak Joe is, adding that Putin loves a weak America and a weak American president.

During the Trump years, the two men, along with many other prominent conservatives to varying degrees, have defended or excused Mr. Trump’s approach to Mr. Putin, whom U.S. intelligence has concluded had ordered a campaign of interference in the 2016 US election.

We are the toughest administration ever with Russia, Pompeo insisted during Senate testimony last July, citing sanctions that have been imposed on Moscow, often at best with the approval of Mr. Trumps.

In recent weeks, many other Republicans, not all of whom have defended Mr. Trump’s approach, have accused Mr. Biden of being lenient with Russia. Many have cited Mr Bidens’ decision last month to lift congressional sanctions against the Russian company behind the Nord Stream 2 oil and gas pipeline and the company’s German managing director.

Opponents of the pipeline say it gives Mr Putin much needed new income and dangerous control over Europe’s energy supplies. Mr Biden had opposed the pipeline, but ultimately gave in to arguments from his supporters, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who argue the risks are overstated.

The pipeline, mostly built during Trump’s day, was about 95% complete by the time Mr Biden took office, and it was not clear whether he could have stopped it even if he had tried. . Explaining his decision, Biden said imposing the sanctions would be counterproductive for our European relations.

Reward Putin with a summit? Instead of treating Putin like a gangster who fears his own people, gives him his precious Nord Stream 2 pipeline and legitimizes his actions with a summit, Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse said in a May 25 statement. Mr. Sasse was a harsh critic of Mr. Trump.

But his criticism reflected broad sentiment within the Republican Party and among Mr. Trump’s allies.

Biden is weak. Putin knows it, Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, tweeted on June 2.

The White House rejects the idea that the meeting with Mr. Putin amounts to a concession, and private officials say the problem with Mr. Trump’s meetings with the Russian leader was not that they took place, but that they said it was Mr. Trump’s obsequious approach.

In a briefing this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr Biden was never the type to hold back in the areas that concern him, the areas he thinks about. that the actions of the Russian government or the Russian leadership harm the United States. States. And he certainly does not intend to hold back at this meeting, in public or in private.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos