Boris Johnson’s political capital to extend Covid restrictions dwindles as more Britons are vaccinated

Millions of Brits crowded into social gatherings across the country to watch our boys win a notable triumph over the Croatian soccer team on Sunday.

We’ll never know for sure how many of them complied with current Covid regulations, but it’s a safe bet that a significant minority of them were technically illegal.

It’s tradition, after all, for pals to gather in pubs and homes to watch England play and drink to their success or drown loss. It strikes a nostalgic note for the popular slogan of the upper Thatcher era in the mid / late 1980s: Money, lager, football !.

But those same years bear a warning for the government.

Mrs Thatcher won the 1987 election with an overwhelming majority of 102 seats. Yet in three years she was gone. And the seeds had been sown for the devastating defeat suffered by the Conservatives in 1997, not returning until the 1992 election thanks to the incompetence of Labor leader Niel Kinnock.

Boris Johnson is currently on the right track, boosted by the great success of the vaccination program. But public opinion is changing and with it its popular support.

In March 2020, more than 90% of the public was in favor of containment. In January of this year, as many as 85% supported the measures.

Vaccines change perceptions. The latest polls suggest only half want the measures extended in some form or another, and a third want all restrictions lifted next week – a hope Mr Johnson dashed last night.

As always, the results of simple questions in opinion polls should be treated with a considerable pinch of salt. They do not take into account the important trade-offs that are involved in foreclosure measures. As a result, they almost always exaggerate the percentages in favor of containment.

For example, restrictions have led the NHS to postpone a large number of operations. The answers to a question like are you in favor of containment if it means cancer patients will not be treated will always be different from a question that is only about containment.

In economics, there is an important distinction between stated preferences and revealed preferences, the latter being much more important.

Statement means what it says on the label; people express their answer to a fixed, predetermined question. Revealed preferences mean those which are not explicitly given in a questionnaire but which are exhibited by real life actions.

So, for example, voters are in favor of the fight against climate change. But they also revolt whenever there is a threat that fuel prices could be increased to reduce energy use.

Traffic data is a good current indicator of revealed preferences towards lockdown. Data from the Ministry of Transportation shows that by the last week of May, road traffic use had more or less returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The preferences of the energetic and wealth-creating part of the population are clear. They actively move and get irritated for the restrictions to end.

The government may feel that these people have nowhere to go with their votes. The Conservatives thought that in the late 1980s. There are three years left before the next election, almost endless time in terms of politics. The Tories persist with the lockdown at their peril.





