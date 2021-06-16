Who will win today’s PSL 2021 game?





The 2021 Pakistani Super League (PSL) group stage draws to a close as Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators in Game 24 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A win for the Multan Sultans would help them establish a stronghold on the last playoff spot. Currently, with three wins in seven games and a net run rate of +0.153, Mohammad Rizwan’s side can stand out from the Karachi Kings in fifth place.

The Quetta Gladiators, dead last in the 2021 PSL points table with two wins in eight games, are barely hanging on to their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16. They need to win their next two games, against the Sultans and Kings, to have a chance to seal last place in the playoffs.

During the Abu Dhabi stage of PSL 2021, the Sultans were perfect. With victories over the Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, they have placed themselves in a decent position after a disappointing stint in Karachi.

The Gladiators had a terrible start to life in Abu Dhabi, with losses to Islamabad United and Zalmi. But after registering a victory over the Lahore Qalandars, they will be looking to find some momentum, which is incredibly hard to find in a league as competitive and unpredictable as PSL.

The Multan Sultans have form on their side heading into PSL 2021 Game 24 against the Quetta Gladiators.

Captain Rizwan was their biggest match winner in PSL 2021, with his undefeated 82 out of 56 balls that saw the team cross the line in the previous game. He had the support of Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah having also made significant contributions.

In the bowling department, Shahnawaz Dhani returned to form with a four-wicket run after an expensive outing in the 2021 PSL Abu Dhabi round opener. Imran Khan and Imran Tahir have also drawn attention, although Sohail Tanvir has yet to clinch a wicket in the resumption.

The Sultans haven’t recently put together a full bowling demo on PSL 2021, which could prove to be a telling factor against the Gladiators, whose stick is unlikely to be able to handle the threat of an attack. deadly.

In the absence of their star rookies overseas Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell, whose availability for this 2021 PSL shock is not known, the Gladiators have struggled to find a consistent source of leads. Jake Weatherald and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed are probably the only two players to score in more than one game, with youngster Azam Khan finally coming to the party against the Qalandars.

Unlike the Sultans, the Gladiators’ bowling attack clicked together in the previous game. Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Nawaz scalped at least two wickets each, relieving the fifth pitcher and ensuring pressure was maintained throughout the innings.

The draw didn’t have as much of an impact as many expected during the Abu Dhabi stage of PSL 2021, with the batter first and the chase with an almost even distribution of wins. The outcome of this match could depend on how well Rizwan performs, which could trigger a Sultans batting meltdown if he is fired cheaply. However, if the 29-year-old continues his good form, his team can be supported to cross the line.

Overall, this 2021 PSL contest between the Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators is too close to be announced. Given that the Sultans are unbeaten in the 2021 PSL game in Abu Dhabi and the Gladiators have been far from convincing in this year’s tournament, the former could have the advantage. We could see the first team eliminated from the 2021 PSL playoff race in Game 24.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win

