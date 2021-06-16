Menpora represents President Jokowi Condolences at the house of Markis Kido





Suara.com – Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), Zainudin Amali makes a pilgrimage to the house of the late former national badminton player Markis Kido at the funeral home, Grand Wisata Cluster Water Garden, South Tambun, Bekasi, West Java, Wednesday (16/6/2021) a.m. Menpora representing President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences for the death of Markis Kido. “I would like to convey my sincere condolences on behalf of the government, as well as the greetings and condolences of the President, Pak Jokowi. He conveys his condolences to the family,” he said. Amali arrived at the funeral home at around 10:40 a.m. WIB and was warmly welcomed by the family of the deceased, including Markis Kido’s mother, Yul Asteria Zakaria, his wife Richa Sari Pawestri and his two younger siblings, namely Bona Septano. and Pia Zebadiah. Amali was accompanied by Deputy III for Sports Culture at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Raden Isnanta and Deputy IV for Performance Improvement, Chandra Bhakti. He recalled the late struggle of the Indonesian people as he managed to make the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. Read also:

Markis Kido dies, Tontowi wants to master first aid techniques in case of heart attack “I think this is an extraordinary achievement. Once again the government is very grateful for the service rendered to the deceased,” he said. According to Amali, the departure of Markis Kido has left the Indonesian people very sad. In addition to the achievements, the deceased was also known as a good figure. Amali also prays that the deceased will be honored by Allah SWT. “Of course we all testify that the deceased is a good person, yes, hope that the good deeds that were done during the life of the deceased will make room and also make the trip to his grave good”, a- he hoped. The Minister of Youth and Sports hopes that Markis Kido can be used as a source of inspiration and can motivate young athletes to continue to be enthusiastic in achieving achievements at the international level. “I hope that the spirit of the deceased can motivate our junior athletes, elite senior athletes, both in Cipayung and wherever they are,” he said. Read also:

Indonesian badminton athletes should emulate the spirit and achievements of Markis Kido Meanwhile, representing the family of the late Markis Kido, Joko Suprianto expressed his gratitude for the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, who empathized and came directly to the funeral home and encouraged the bereaved family. .







