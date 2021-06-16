Wales and Bale brace for hostile reception against Turkey

One nation, two states is a popular saying in Azerbaijan and Turkey that sums up the ties between countries. Those four words are a reminder to Wales that, as if the task weren’t delicate enough, when they face Turkey in Baku they might as well play in front of a partisan crowd in Istanbul. Never mind that this week the Turkish flag at the entrance to Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Wales’ training base, has been subtly withdrawn.

Turkey is Azerbaijan’s greatest ally and the relations run deep: culturally, historically and politically. Azerbaijan received military strength from Turkey in a brief but bitter war with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region last year and on Tuesday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, visited Shusha, the city at the heart of this conflict. , to sign a commercial and security alliance.

Erdogan will be the guest of Wednesday’s game, as a crowd of more than 30,000 spectators, the overwhelming majority rooted for Turkey, are expected at the Olympic stadium. On the promenade here, the bizarre Wales flag hangs outside the hotel windows, but at the junction outside the remarkable Heydar Aliyev center, designed by Zaha Hadid, of Azeri and Turkish flags stand side by side. Turkey faced Azerbaijan in a friendly last month, winning 2-1 in Alanya and on Wednesday locals, many of whom support Turkish teams and watch Turkish TV, will be backing what many see as their brother. elder to drown the few hundred hardy Wales. fans who made the 4,800 km trip.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s captain Burak Yilmaz clearly expressed his gratitude to the Azeri people. I would like to start by thanking the Azerbaijani citizens, they are our friends and brothers, he said. Since we came here [in Baku] we felt it. In Italy we were a 100% away game from the start. [This game] we will be at home and that will make all the difference. The Azeri people have been with us, it will give us great feelings and with their help we will be able to win.

Shooting star

Dean Saunders, the former Wales and Galatasaray striker, says a ball bearing flashes before his eyes like a shooting star in a match at Trabszonspor, the deafening noise and his vision impaired by smoke billowing from the flares in the stands. A half-full bowl in the coronavirus era is hardly conducive to recreating a similar vibe, but Wales knows it will have to play the game, not the opportunity.

I doubt it will be a positive atmosphere for us, says Welsh defender Ethan Ampadu. it can be a shock [for some players] but we’ve all played in front of crowds before. We all know what we are waiting for.

Gareth Bale is looking forward to it. Were used to playing away games and being in front of hostile crowds, he said. On the contrary, it makes us be a little more ruthless on the pitch and I hope we can keep them silent.

Turkey has its own problems. A 3-0 loss to Italy in the opening game of the European Championship means that victory over Wales is considered essential if they are to advance to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the second time since his third place at the 2002 World Cup under Senol. Gunes, their current manager.

It’s going to be tough, especially after their last game, Welsh defender Joe Rodon said. They’re going to want to pull out. It’s the same for us. We want to go out and win.

Gunes should make some changes. Ozan Kabak could replace Merih Demiral in central defense, and the speed of Roma striker Cengiz Under, who spent last season on loan at Leicester, could help Turkey through Wales. We will expect more from Zeki Celik, winner of Ligue 1 with Lille last season, and Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

A young team from Turkey has been gunned down by the national press for their tasteless performance against Italy. Still, Turkey lost their 2002 World Cup opener to Brazil and there is optimism that they surely can’t play worse than on Friday, a loss that left the striker Kenan Karaman and defender Umut Meras crawl past the nation. It’s fair to say that Wales expects Turkey to make noise. It would be nice if we all had a megaphone in the field, said Ampadu, with a smile.

Conceded

In March, Turkey beat the Netherlands 4-2 and Norway 3-0 in the World Cup qualifiers and they took four points from France in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, in which they conceded three goals in 10 games. Gunes acknowledges that they fell considerably below their standards, and Calhanoglu insists they learned from their mistakes after a team meeting. We’ll show who we are, you’ll see our game, says Yilmaz.

The last time Wales faced Turkey, they came out on the wrong side of a 6-4 loss in a 1998 World Cup qualifier. Robert Page, now the country’s interim manager of Wales, was in the starting lineup. So were Saunders, Nathan Blake and Robbie Savage, all of whom were on the scoresheet and will also be in this game in a media capacity. Bobby Gould lined up Ryan Giggs at left-back and Gary Speed ​​in defense and knocked out Neville Southall at half-time.

Wales know there is no margin for error this time around.

Guardian